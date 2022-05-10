The Beeville baseball team polished off its 2022 season with a victory in Corpus Christi April 22.
The Trojans routed West Oso 15-3 in five innings in their season finale.
Beeville scored five times in the opening inning and never looked back in picking up the win.
Jaydon Burkett hit an RBI single to get the scoring started for the Trojans. Camron Vega followed with an RBI double, then Christian Gonzales hit a two-run double after that. Aydon Burkett made it 5-0 with an RBI single two batters after Gonzales’ hit.
Oso got two back in the bottom of the first and added a third run in the second, but, after that, Beeville scored 10 runs combined in the third, fourth and fifth innings to earn the victory.
In the third, Gonzales scored on an RBI groundout by Noah Salas and Trey Lovato scored on an error.
In the fourth, Trey Martinez and J. Burkett both scored on wild pitches.
In the fifth, J. Burkett and Martinez scored on an error, Vega scored on an RBI double by Elijah Sustaita, Sustaita scored on an RBI double by Lovato, Lovato scored on a wild pitch, and A. Burkett scored on a wild pitch.
J. Burkett finished the game 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs, while Gonzales went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Vega was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. A. Burkett went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Lovato added a hit, an RBI and two runs, and Lazzaro Garcia had one hit, one RBI and one run scored.
Trace Fox earned the victory in relief for Beeville. He pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball and allowed just one hit after coming on for starter Caleb Deleon. Fox struck out three and walked two.
