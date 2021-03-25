In its first games back on the diamond since Jan. 30, the Coastal Bend College softball team lost three straight games to Trinity Valley.
Trinity Valley won 7-0 and 8-0 on March 4, then claimed an 8-0 win on March 5.
In Game 1, the Cardinals scored four times in the first to jump in front and held CBC to just three hits.
Destiny Escamilla hit two singles for the Cougars, while Harley Escamilla hit one single.
The loss went to Isabella Gutierrez, who allowed six runs on 15 hits over four innings of work.
In Game 2, CBC again managed just three hits in a shutout loss.
Gabby Salazar hit a double for the Cougars, while Yadira Lopez and Kylie Sendejo each hit singles.
Tessa Ramirez took the loss in the circle. She gave up eight runs on 20 hits in five innings.
In Game 3, Trinity scored three times in the first to grab the lead and again held CBC to just three hits.
Kylie Sendejo hit a double, while the Escamilla sisters both hit singles.
The loss went to Carla Arellano, who allowed six runs on 18 hits in four innings.
Coastal Bend fell to 2-5 on the year with the losses.
