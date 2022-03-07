Last Tuesday, all anyone was talking about was the number two because it was 2-22-22.
And while most were celebrating the palindromic pseudo holiday, the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycat basketball team was left lamenting it largely because of the number two.
The Ladycats made just two 2-point baskets over four quarters and were eliminated from the postseason in the third round following a 2-point basket with just 2 seconds left in a 42-41 loss to London at Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi.
“It is heartbreaking. When you lose by one point, you go back to 100 little things that you could’ve done differently throughout the game that could’ve made the difference,” said Ladycat coach Tim Stowe. “When you lose a game this close it comes down to coaching. It is just sickening we didn’t get the job done. We were prepared, but just made too many mistakes.”
Skidmore-Tynan trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half, but chipped away at London’s lead by hitting 3-pointers and converting at the free-throw line.
London led 31-16 early in the third quarter, but Daniella Villarreal’s putback off an offensive rebound – the team’s second 2-pointer of the night – started what would become a 16-4 run to finish the period as the Ladycats drew within three, 35-32.
Skidmore went nearly the entire fourth quarter without a field goal, but stayed within striking distance.
With just under 25 seconds left, Maggy Moreman knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the game at 40-all.
“Maggy got open for the tying 3 by a busted play,” Stowe said. “We were supposed to kick the ball to her coming off a screen from Dani. The ball ended up in Kaitlyn’s hands and she went on a baseline drive.
“It was a beautiful left hand pass that hit Maggy right in her shooting pocket. Maggy makes that shot over 50% of the time, and nailed it there. When Kait started the baseline drive, I was 100% confident she’d hit Maggy and I always believe Maggy’s 3 is going in.”
The Ladycats then forced a turnover and Kayla Martinez was fouled with 14 seconds left, sending her to the line.
She split the pair to give Skidmore its first lead, 41-40, since late in the first quarter.
“I’m very proud of Kayla for hitting that free throw, but wasn’t surprised with it,” Stowe said. “I’ve seen her make thousands of free throws over the course of her career in games and practice, so I fully expected her to make them.”
The Ladycats couldn’t hang on to that lead, though.
A putback underneath by the Lady Pirates on their next possession sunk the Ladycats’ hope.
“Basically we were out of position defensively,” said Stowe. “Our defensive philosophy is to not give up baseline and so when we do, it causes problems.
“The other problem is there at the end of the game, everyone is watching and waiting for the clock to run out, and we should be anticipating and reacting.”
Stowe called back-to-back-to-back timeouts to try to set up a play for a final chance, but London intercepted Kacy Rivers’ baseball pass and time expired.
Skidmore ended up outscoring the Lady Pirates 25-13 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to erase London’s 13-point halftime advantage, 29-16.
On the night, the Ladycats were just 2 for 21 inside the arc, a 9.5% clip.
It was the team’s worst performance from inside the arc this season, unseating the team’s 3-for-22 performance against Poth in November.
Villarreal had both of those 2-point baskets, the first early in the first quarter and the second early in the third quarter.
“Some of it had to do with a major height advantage that London had, some of it had to do with London playing a smart defensive game, and then some of it is just on us for missing shots we should make,” Stowe said about the struggles from 2-point range. “Our shot selection was not as good as usual from 2. We really hate taking mid-range shots, and tonight we took way too many of them.”
Skidmore hit 7 of 19 from long range and was 16 of 25 at the charity stripe on the night.
Moreman led Skidmore in scoring with 15 points, which included three 3-pointers.
She also had five steals.
Villarreal, in her final game, had nine points and a team-best eight rebounds.
Kaitlyn Salinas scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds, while Rivers had six points and five boards.
Skidmore-Tynan went 28-10 on the year.
The loss also spelled the end of Mariella Gonzales’ career. The senior missed the team’s last seven games after injuring her knee.
“It’s emotional, but I think overall, I’m just proud of where we came from,” she said afterward. “I really wanted to be out on the court and it hurt so bad not to.”
