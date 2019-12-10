GARLAND – The UIL crowned its six state volleyball champions over three days, Nov. 21-23, at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Neches, Crawford, Industrial, Lamar Fulshear, Lucas Lovejoy and Northwest Nelson claimed this year’s titles in 1A through 6A, respectively.
Neches topped Round Top-Carmine with a sweep to win the 1A title for the second straight year.
The Lady Tigers won the three sets by counts of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-18 to finish off a 41-5 season with the title.
Round Top-Carmine finished the year 22-12.
Neches junior Kacie Kimbrough was named the championship game MVP.
Crawford swept Jewett Leon in three close sets to win the 2A championship for the second time in three seasons.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-19 before claiming 25-20 wins in both the second and third sets.
Crawford finished the year with a 49-4 mark, while Jewett Leon posted a final record of 43-6.
Senior Anne Williams from Crawford won the championship game MVP.
The 3A title went to the Industrial Cobras, who beat Van Alstyne in three sets that were decided by a total of 10 points.
The Lady Cobras won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-22.
Industrial finished off a 38-11 campaign, while Van Alstyne concluded the year with a mark of 37-5.
Industrial senior Kylann Griffith won the championship game MVP.
Lamar Fulshear claimed the 4A championship with a three-set victory over Hereford.
The Lady Chargers finished the season 45-4 by claiming set wins of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19.
Hereford went 35-15 on the year.
The championship game MVP went to Fulshear sophomore Alexis Dacosta.
Lucas Lovejoy swept Canyon Randall to win the 5A championship.
The Leopards pulled out a 27-25 triumph in the opening set, then won the final two sets by large margins, 25-17 and 25-15, respectively.
Lovejoy finished the year 48-5, while Randall posted a 43-4 record.
Leopard junior Cecily Bramschreiber won the championship game MVP.
Northwest Nelson won the 6A crown over Plano West in the only championship match that went beyond three sets.
Plano West won the first set 25-21, but Nelson responded by winning the second 25-12 to even the match.
Plano West then took the third set 25-22, but Nelson extended it with a 25-15 win in the fourth set.
The Lady Bobcats claimed the championship by winning the fifth set 15-7 to polish off a 50-2 campaign.
Plano West went 40-6 on the year.
Nelson’s Charitie Luper won the championship game MVP.