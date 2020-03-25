AUSTIN – The University Interscholastic League, last week, took the unprecedented step of postponing all athletic and academic competition for more nearly two months as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization, on March 19, announced it was extending its suspension of all games, competitions, practices, rehearsals and workouts through May 4.
Originally, on March 13, the organization announced a suspension of games and competitions through March 29. Then, on March 16, it added that all practices, including spring football for 5A and 6A schools, and workouts outside the regular school day were to be postponed as well after first announcing that the schools would be permitted to create their own policies regarding practices and workouts.
They amended that suspension three days later with a statement that read: “At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday, May 4. Prior to this date, the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
That release also included a comment from the UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” Breithaupt said. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
Originally, practices during school-day hours for schools that remained in session were allowed in the guidelines sent out by the UIL, but Gov. Greg Abbott’s school closure order rendered that point moot.