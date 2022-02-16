The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment brought sweeping changes across the state, and Bee County’s three schools were not immune.
Beeville, Skidmore-Tynan and Pettus all saw drastic changes to their districts in football, basketball and volleyball.
Beeville will find itself in a six-team district in 4A Division I and four the other five teams will be different from the program’s current district.
The Trojans will be in District 15 with Floresville, La Vernia, Pleasanton, Port Lavaca Calhoun and Rockport-Fulton.
Floresville is dropping down from 5A Division II, while Rockport-Fulton is moving back to 4A Division I after spending four years in Division II after Hurricane Harvey devastated the school’s enrollment.
Alice, Calallen and Tuloso-Midway have moved into District 16 along with Hidalgo, Kingsville, La Feria and Zapata.
Skidmore-Tynan dropped into 2A Division I in the new alignment, but the path to a playoff spot may have actually gotten more difficult because of it.
The Bobcats will be in District 15, which is headlined by state powers Refugio and Shiner. The othe5r members of the district are Bloomington, Ganado, Kenedy and Three Rivers.
Pettus, which opted up to play 11-man football in 2A, will again be a member of District 16 in 2A Division II, but perennial champion Falls City will no longer be a member of the district.
District 16 will now feature Agua Dulce, Benavides, Bruni, Lasara and Woodsboro alongside the Eagles.
Basketball
Beeville’s basketball district will stay largely the same, however, that group will be shifted south into District 30-4A, which changes the road through the postseason.
The Trojans will be joined in District 30 by Ingleside, Orange Grove, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Rockport-Fulton, Sinton and West Oso.
Skidmore-Tynan will be a member of District 31-2A. The other members of the district are Kenedy, Port Aransas, Refugio, Three Rivers, Woodsboro and Yorktown.
Pettus’ move into 1A will land the Eagles in District 30 along with Austwell-Tivoli, Moulton, Nordheim, Prairie Lea, Runge and Waelder.
Volleyball
Beeville’s volleyball district will mirror the basketball alignment in District 30 with Ingleside, Orange Grove, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Rockport-Fulton, Sinton and West Oso.
Skidmore-Tynan’s volleyball team landed in District 28-2A in the realignment. The other members of the district are Bloomington, Kenedy, Refugio, Woodsboro and Yorktown.
For Pettus, the new alignment will guarantee the Lady Eagle volleyball team a playoff spot.
The Lady Eagles landed in District 29-1A, a four-team district, with Austwell-Tivoli, Nordheim and Runge.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•