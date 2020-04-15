AUSTIN – The University Interscholastic League, despite the ongoing pandemic, was able to accomplish one task: finalizing the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment.
Last week, the UIL released the final alignments in the biennial process, which included the district assignments for all other sports aside from football, basketball and volleyball.
Beeville will be a member of District 26-4A for cross country, baseball, softball, golf, fall and spring tennis, and track and field.
Corpus Christi Miller, West Oso, Ingleside, Calhoun, Rockport-Fulton and Sinton will join them in that district in most sports.
The only exception to that alignment will be in fall tennis when Taft joins the fold with the Trojans as well as Miller, West Oso, Rockport and Sinton.
Beeville’s boys and girls soccer teams will be members of District 28-4A. Gonzales, Calhoun, Rockport, Palacios and Yoakum will be in the district with the Trojans.
The Trojan wrestling team also got shifted into a new district, landing in 14-5A with schools in and around San Antonio as opposed to District 15 that featured mostly Corpus Christi-area schools.
District 14 will feature Beeville, Comal Canyon, Brooks Academy, Uvalde and San Antonio schools Brackenridge, Veterans Memorial, Burbank and Highlands.
Goliad and Skidmore-Tynan will stay put in District 29-3A for cross country, baseball, softball, golf, spring tennis, and track and field.
They will be joined by Aransas Pass, George West, Mathis, Odem, Orange Grove and Taft in the district.
Pettus’ squads will be spread across two different 2A districts depending on the sport.
For cross country, golf, and track and field, the Eagles will be in District 31 with Kenedy, Port Aransas, Refugio, Three Rivers, Woodsboro and Yorktown.
The Eagle baseball team will also be in District 31, but the other members of the district will be Bloomington, Kenedy, Port Aransas, Refugio, Three Rivers, Woodsboro, Nordheim and Runge.
The Lady Eagle softball team will be a member of District 30 along with Falls City, Kenedy, Port Aransas, Refugio, Woodsboro, Yorktown and Runge.
In both baseball and softball, each district includes 1A and 2A schools with the split for each classification’s postseason coming after the season is played.
All of the alignments for sports other than football, basketball and volleyball are subject to change based on appeals.