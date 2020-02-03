AUSTIN – The sweeping changes of the UIL’s biennial reclassification and realignment was among the top trends in the United States on Twitter Monday morning.
Every mySouTex team saw some type of changes when the UIL released the new district alignments for football, basketball and volleyball at 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Of the 17 football-playing schools in the area, Beeville saw the biggest changes.
The Trojans are still in District 15 in 4A Division I, but the makeup for that district for the 2020 and 2021 seasons will look drastically different than it did this past season when they went undefeated and won the district championship.
District 15 will be a six-team district once again and five of the six are newcomers to 4A Division I with Beeville as the lone exception.
Alice, Calallen, Calhoun, Miller and Tuloso-Midway all dropped down from 5A and will join the Trojans in District 15.
Most of the former members of District 15 – Boerne, La Vernia and Pleasanton – are now in District 14 with Somerset and Uvalde.
In 4A Division II, Sinton was shifted into District 16 along with West Oso, Ingleside, Port Isabel, Raymondville, Rio Hondo, Robstown and Rockport-Fulton.
The biggest school in the mySouTex area opted up a division in 5A in order to stay in a largely local district.
The Gregory-Portland Wildcats will be part of District 15 in 5A Division I along with Carroll, Flour Bluff, King, Moody, Ray, Victoria East, Victoria West and Veterans Memorial.
Goliad and Mathis will be members of District 15 in 3A Division I, while 3A Division II will be home to George West and Karnes City in District 15, and Skidmore-Tynan and Taft in District 16.
In 2A Division I, Kenedy, Refugio and Three Rivers will be district foes in District 15. Falls City, Pettus, Runge and Woodsboro will be in District 16 in 2A Division II.
Volleyball
The changes made in volleyball weren’t as drastic for the mySouTex teams.
Beeville was again one of the schools most affected with the Trojans moving to District 26 with Calhoun, Ingleside, Miller, Rockport-Fulton, Sinton and West Oso.
Gregory-Portland’s volleyball district – District 29 – will mirror its football district with Carroll, Flour Bluff, King, Moody, Ray, Victoria East, Victoria West and Veterans Memorial joining the Ladycats.
In 3A, Karnes City will be an outlier from the area as a member of District 27.
The area’s other 3A teams – George West, Goliad, Mathis, Odem, Skidmore-Tynan and Taft – are aligned together in District 29.
The area’s nine 2A and 1A schools – the UIL does not split the two conferences for playoff purposes until after the season – will be split between two districts.
Austwell-Tivoli (1A), Kenedy, Pettus, Refugio, Runge (1A) and Woodsboro will be in District 28, while Falls City, McMullen County (1A) and Three Rivers will be members of District 31.
Basketball
The basketball alignments will mirror the volleyball alignments in 3A, 4A and 5A with the only changes coming at the 1A and 2A levels.
In basketball, the UIL defines districts for both 1A and 2A, meaning Austwell-Tivoli, McMullen County and Runge will have their own districts for basketball.
Austwell-Tivoli and Runge will be in District 30, while McMullen County will be in District 32.
In 2A, Falls City will be in District 30, while Kenedy, Pettus, Refugio, Three Rivers and Woodsboro will be in District 31.