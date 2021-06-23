Two years ago, Adam Butler sat in a meeting room at Coastal Bend College and told the members of an interview committee that, if he was hired to be the program’s coach, his goal was to take the Cougars to the national tournament.
The Englishman did that this year and now he’s set his eye on a bigger prize.
Butler’s Cougars finished their season at the NJCAA National Championship, going 1-1 in the group stage before being eliminated on a point-differential tiebreaker.
“It was an unbelievable experience,” Butler said about the national tournament.
“It was something that we kind of dreamt about and it’s way more than what we expected this year. We’ve kind of set the standard and we want to be a part of that every single year now.”
The Cougars’ first appearance on the national stage resulted in one of the biggest wins in program history.
Harry Scott pitched a shutout in net and Owen Thomas scored the lone goal of the match as Coastal Bend upset second-seeded and previously unbeaten Salt Lake 1-0.
“That’s just a credit to how talented and how much heart the group that we have has,” Butler said about beating the Bruins on June 5 at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas.
“I believe that we beat the best team in junior college soccer.”
Thomas provided the winner for his team in the 26th minute when he intercepted a Bruin pass and then beat their keeper.
Scott kept his sheet clean in net, making eight saves on the afternoon.
In addition to showing off the team’s talent, the win, Butler said, shows that his plan is working.
“It shows that we’re doing the right things,” the coach said. “It’s a massive confidence boost and it’s a great starting point for what we want to build at Coastal Bend.”
The day after beating Salt Lake, Coastal Bend was handed a 2-1 loss by seventh-seeded Barton in a battle of two teams both named Cougars.
Coastal Bend (10-4-2) took the early lead in the match, scoring in the sixth minute with Charlie Ward converting off a corner kick from Thomas Williams.
Barton got the equalizer in the 24th minute on an unassisted goal from Shizu Yohena, then went in front in the 40th minute when Genildo Postimo scored.
Scott took the loss in net. He made seven saves on the nine shots he faced from Barton.
“It was about gaining that experience and I hope that we can be back there next year,” Butler said about playing at the national tournament.
Salt Lake knocked off Barton 3-1 on June 7 to win the group via tiebreaker and advance into the national semifinals, where the Bruins won 4-0 over Harcum.
The Bruins then beat Iowa Western 2-1 in overtime to win its first national title in program history.
Butler said he now has his eyes set on doing exactly what the Bruins did: win a national title.
“That’s the goal,” the coach said. “That’s been the goal since I took the job.
“I said in my interview that I wanted to take the team to the national tournament and we’ve done that in two years, so I don’t understand why the next step wouldn’t be winning one.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•