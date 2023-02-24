Lady Trojans beat West Oso Bears 55-45 on February 3, closing out an undefeated 12-0 district season – their second in a row.
“Last year we did the same thing, we were undefeated 12-0,” Coach Felicia Ramirez told the Bee-Picayune. “This group, since they’ve been in junior high they’ve pretty much gone undefeated in district play. This is nothing new for them — they’re winners. That’s something they’ve grown up with and they’ve just got a bunch of chemistry.”
In a tough battle between the Bears and Trojans Cylee Lopez, senior point guard, led the team in a pitched contest against the the visiting West Osa. Lopez scored 23 points, including four three-point shots, four two-point shots, and three free throws.
Carrah Davis, number zero was right behind Lopez, sinking 11 points, three of which were three-pointers and one two-pointer.
“I am going to miss the Tuesday and Thursday games, my teammates, and future teammates,” Lopez said.
This game hit its peak in the second quarter with the most action being made and the team scoring 15 points total from Davis scoring five points, Lopez scoring seven points, and Harper Green scoring three points. The Trojans scored the most points in the fourth quarter, nailing 16 points with Kaydence Menchaca scoring six points, Lopez and Brittany Auzston scoring four points each and Danielle Gonzales scoring two points. Kaydence Menchaca scored eight points with three Two-pointers and two free throws; Auzston scored eight points with four two-pointers, and Danielle Gonzalas and Harper Green helping with Gonzales scoring two points and Harper scoring three points.
The team celebrated after the game with their trophy, enjoying a well-earned reward to a lot of hard work.
“It’s an awesome accomplishment, the girls have worked so hard throughout the season and this was the goal they had set at the beginning,” Coach Ramirez said. “(To) be able to accomplish that has been really, really … fun.”
It’s a satisfying end to an era for the Lady Trojans, who will bid farewell to seven seniors this year, leaving behind a new generation to build the team up again – and with a tradition of triumph to fuel them.
“We’ll be young but our JV group, they’ve been playing together as well for a few years and they’ve got chemistry as well and they’ve got that tradition,” Coach Ramirez said. “Our freshman were undefeated in district and our JV group, the same thing. We have a lot of winners coming back with us next year.”
The Lady Trojans went 26-4 for the entire season.