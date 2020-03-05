GANADO – Adrian Valdez and Clayton Klekar led the Goliad boys powerlifting team to a third-place finish at the Ganado Classic on Feb. 15.
Valdez and Klekar both won titles in their respective weight classes to help the Tigers accumulate 25 total points.
Victoria West won the team championship with 52 points, while Louise was second with 29 points.
Valdez won the 132-pound championship. He posted a total of 965 pounds with a 355-pound squat, a 215-pound press on the bench and then a 395-pound pull in the dead lift.
He won the weight class by 125 pounds.
Klekar was the champion at 220 with his total weight of 1,390 pounds. He squatted 560, pressed 300 and pulled 530 to win by 350 pounds.
Jacob Guerrero delivered a runner-up finish for the Tigers in the super heavyweight class. Teammate Walker Wimberly was third in the same weight class.
Guerrero posted a 1,225-pound total on lifts of 550, 275 and 400, while Wimberly posted 1,155 pounds on lifts of 430, 325 and 400.
Kaden Collins also won a bronze for the Tigers at 220. He hit lifts of 360, 205 and 315 for a total of 880 pounds.
Zarek Guerra finished sixth for the Tigers at 242.
Cuevas top finisher for S-T boys
John Cuevas was the top finisher for the Skidmore-Tynan boys at the Orange Grove Invitational on Feb. 15.
Cuevas finished third at 275 with a total of 1,230 pounds. He hit lifts of 500, 315 and 415.
John Rodriguez finished a spot back of his teammate with a 1,210-pound total. He scored lifts of 495, 285 and 430.
Logen Schanen also provided a fourth-place finish for the Bobcats at 165. He posted a 1,160-pound total on lifts of 415, 245 and 500.
Justin Bronaugh and Paul Cruz both recorded fifth-place finishes for Skidmore.
Bronaugh was fifth at 114 with a total of 590 pounds, while Cruz was fifth at super heavyweight with a 1,145-pound total.
The Bobcats finished 11th as a team with nine points. San Diego won the team title with 27 points, and Tuloso-Midway was the runner-up.
Whitehead leads Tigerettes
Emilee Whitehead led the Tigerettes to a seventh-place finish at the Ganado Classic.
She won the 165-pound championship, posting a total of 785 pounds. She squatted 315, pressed 160 and pulled 310 to win by 120 pounds.
Makynzi Guerra finished fourth in the same weight class for the Tigerettes. Guerra posted a total of 595 pounds on lifts of 225, 125 and 245.
India Hamilton rounded out the scoring for the Tigerettes, taking fifth at 259. She posted a 575-pound total with lifts of 210, 135 and 230.
Lopez fifth for Lady Cats
Skidmore-Tynan’s Marina Lopez finished fifth at the Orange Grove Invitational.
She tallied 470 total pounds to take fifth at 105 as the lone Lady Cat competitor.
She scored lifts of 185, 100 and 185 for her total.