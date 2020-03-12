Rockport-Fulton – Skidmore-Tynan’s Jenna Vasquez and Mikayla Cascarano rolled to the girls doubles championship at the Rockport-Fulton junior high tennis tournament.
The duo won the seventh-grade girls doubles crown by claiming wins of 6-0 over Robstown, 6-3 over Bishop, 6-0 over Moreno and 6-0 over another Bishop team in the championship match.
Andrew Silva and Matthew Stillman won a silver medal in the seventh-grade boys doubles bracket at the tournament.
Mailey Hardin (girls singles), Chase Schanen and Jose Tovar (boys doubles), Ricardo Colmenero and Micah Neal (mixed doubles), and Sydney Swinnea and Jadon Olivarez (mixed doubles) were all knocked out in the semifinals of their respective brackets for the seventh-grade team.
For the eighth-grade team, Alyssa Salazar and Rachel Trevino reached the semifinals before being eliminated in girls doubles.
Lila McFall (girls singles), and Walker and Wyatt Widner (boys double) were bounced in their second matches in their brackets.