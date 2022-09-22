Jenna Vasquez had 10 kills and 20 digs to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 non-district volleyball win over the Alice Lady Coyotes on Aug. 30 in Skidmore.
The win improved the Lady Cats to 13-7 on the season.
Kaitlyn Salinas recorded seven kills and 20 digs; Mailey Hardin had 16 digs and two aces; Neddia Gonzalez posted five kills, three aces, and two blocks; Brandi Cash had two kills, four digs, and three blocks; and Maggie Moreman tallied nine digs.
Skidmore-Tynan won the JV match 25-15, 25-9.
Jolie Mann had six assists, one ace, and one dig; Daylynn Moore tallied six kills and one ace; Haylee Rodriguez had four kills; Sydney Swinnea recorded one kill and one dig; Alexis Moore had five digs; Addison Sidonio posted two digs; and Chloe Franco had two aces.