The Bee County Boxing club completed a successful competition at the Hard Knox Boxing Show on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Beeville Expo Center.
Elijah “Too Smooth” Vasquez delivered a victorious performance along with his other teammates by achieving a unanimous decision from the judges and winning all three rounds in the Pee Wee Division.
Vasquez received his nickname last year from his coach John Paul Gonzales.
“I gave him that nickname due to him fighting so smart and smooth for his age. He hits and doesn’t get hit which is what boxing is all about,” Gonzales says.
Vasquez first began training three years ago so he could help his family financially as he focuses on going pro when he grows up.
“I started training Elijah when he was 7 and even though he wasn’t old enough to compete, I knew he was special. He would come into the gym throwing wild punches and I just knew he had natural abilities,” Gonzales says.
After two weeks of Gonzales training Vasquez, he competed in two sparring competitions which left both opponents on the floor in 40 seconds.
“Since then, Elijah has gone from throwing crazy punches to having better stability and performing like a pro style fighter,” Gonzales says.
Vasquez has competed in 10 fights in the state of Texas and has defeated three of the best fighters in the USA within his age division. Vasquez is also very well known in the boxing community and has won the most outstanding boxer award.
“I want to go to New York so people can see me box,” Vasquez says.
Vasquez’s goals are to continue fighting and to make it out of state by the time he turns 14.
The Bee County Boxing Club, also formally known as Blessed Hands Boxing Club, is a year-round training organization for boxers of all ages.
“We are all about life change. Boxers must have good grades, no cursing in or around the gym and cannot get into trouble. Our main goal is that they leave better than when they came in. Through boxing and in life,” Gonzales says.
Since Vasquez has started competing, his mindset has changed for the better.
“When Elijah first began training with me, he would give me some hard times I had no control over, however, he has come a long way and I will never give up on him. I want him to know life change can happen now,” Gonzales says.
Vasquez will be competing next at the Mercado Bingo Hall in Corpus Christi on Sept. 24.
