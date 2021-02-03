Behind a season-best performance from Victor Gonzales, the Beeville boys basketball team picked up its first District 26-4A win of the year Jan. 15.
The Trojans hit a total eight 3-pointers on their way to beating the Mustangs 54-38 at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Gonzales was responsible for five of those eight triples as he poured in a season-best 24 points for the Trojans.
He hit a pair of triples in the first quarter as Beeville jumped in front 17-10.
In the second quarter, Gonzales hit two more triples to help Beeville outscore Ingleside 16-8 to build a 33-18 halftime advantage.
Ingleside won the third quarter 9-8 to shave a point off the Beeville lead, but the hosts won the final period 13-11.
Lazzaro Garcia joined Gonzales in double figures on the night, hitting the team’s other three triples on his way to 18 points.
Jeryn Cano added four points, while Angel Alba and Eduardo Arellano each had two points.
Sinton 58, Beeville 39
Garcia again poured in 18 points, but he was the lone Trojan in double figures in a loss to Sinton Jan. 19.
Sinton went in front 14-8 after one quarter, but Beeville took the second 12-10 to cut two off Sinton’s lead and make it 24-20 at halftime.
The Pirates then won the third quarter 16-7 and the fourth quarter 18-12 to pull away from Beeville.
Arellano chipped in six points for Beeville, while Gonzales scored five points, and Jo’Sean Dembo added four points.
William Harper, Andre Trevino and Caleb Washington each had two points for Beeville.
The loss dropped Beeville to 6-11 overall and 1-5 in district play on the year.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•