Daniella Villarreal’s two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning highlighted a road victory for the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat softball team March 19.
Villarreal’s home run produced the second of four two-run innings by the Lady Cats that led to an 8-2 win over George West on the Lady Horns’ home field.
The first two-run innings came in the third when Sivounay Ramirez drove home both Kylie Laughlin and Mikayla Shaulis to put S-T ahead 2-1.
Villarreal’s home run made it 4-1 in the fifth.
In the sixth, Savannah Toelken drove in a run, as did Laughlin, making it 6-1.
In the seventh, Toelken drove home another one, and Erica Hinojosa hit an RBI groundout to polish off the scoring.
The Lady Horns went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Toelken picked up the win in the circle. She allowed just two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked only one in a complete game.
She also recorded two doubles and drove in two runs to help her own cause.
Makayla Arevalo went 3 for 4, while Ramirez and Claudia Fuentes both had two hits and scored once.
Jasmine Terry, Villarreal and Laughlin each had one hit and scored once.
Mathis 5, S-T 0
The Lady Pirates got all they needed in the top of the first in a win over the Lady Cats in Skidmore March 23.
Mathis added two in the third and two in the fifth to claim the victory.
Three different Lady Cats had one hit apiece, including Claudia Fuentes, who hit a double.
Ramirez and Laughlin both hit singles for the Lady Cats.
Terry took the loss. She surrendered five runs on 10 hits and struck out two in seven innings in the circle.
