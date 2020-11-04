BEEVILLE – It took Chris Soza just one word to describe what cost his Trojan football team against Tuloso-Midway.
That one word: mistakes.
Tuloso-Midway capitalized on those mistakes and handed Beeville its fourth straight loss, 21-19, at Veterans Memorial Stadium last Friday.
“We came up short. This one hurts,” Soza said about how much the loss hurt.
“... This was a must-win game.”
The Trojans controlled their own playoff destiny going into the contest, but the loss eliminates that control and put them in a position where they must win each of their final two contests and get help.
Winning out would require beating perennial power Calallen as well as the offensive juggernaut known as the Miller Buccaneers.
But just winning both wouldn’t do the trick alone. Point differential would come into play in a tiebreaker scenario to determine the district’s third and fourth seeds.
“Right now, we’ve just got to correct the mistakes,” Soza said about the mentality going into the final two weeks.
“We’ll come back (Saturday) and take it one day at a time. That’s how you have to attack it, one day at a time.
“We’ve got two games left and we’ve got to come out and play like we’re capable of playing,” he said.
Beeville (2-6, 0-3 District 15-4A Division I) was again plagued by the turnover bug in the loss to Tuloso-Midway.
The Trojans turned it over three times, including once on an interception at the T-M 1-yard line in the final seconds that sealed the win for the Warriors.
“You can’t win games with turnovers,” Soza said. “We’ve talked about that. It has cost us. You can’t do that.
“It takes away momentum and gives the other team momentum. And it puts your defense in a bind.”
Both of Beeville’s fumbles in the contest led to points for the Warriors.
The first fumble led to a Tuloso-Midway 30-yard field goal late in the second quarter, which was the only points scored by either team in the quarter.
It gave the Warriors a 12-7 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter – after a T-M bled off nearly seven minutes on its opening drive – the Trojans turned it over on just their second offensive play of the half.
Just over two minutes later, the Warriors scored on a 14-yard TD run on fourth down that stretched their lead to 18-7.
Beeville erased that lead by scoring on each of its next two possessions, though.
Leroy Gonzales scored on a 22-yard TD run on a picture-perfect rendition of one of Beeville’s favorite trick plays, belly bum.
Then, in the fourth, William Harper hit Jalen Spicer for a 9-yard with just over five minutes left.
The conversion tries on both of those TDs failed, though, leaving Beeville clinging to a one-point advantage, 19-18.
The Warriors then marched the length of the field and, on fourth-and-inches at the Trojan 1, they kicked a 19-yard field goal into a 30-plus-mph headwind to retake the lead.
“They made the plays when they had to,” Soza said about the Warriors, who won in district play for just the second time since 2016.
Tuloso-Midway held the lead for most of the night, scoring the first two points of the game on a safety on the third play of the night.
On the ensuing possession, the visitors added to their lead with a 1-yard TD run.
Beeville’s lone score of the first half was a 31-yard strike from Harper to Andre Trevino that made it 9-7 in the first.
It was Trevino’s only catch of the night and made him the team’s leading receiver. He also had an interception for the Trojan defense.
Harper finished the game 6 of 14 for 68 yards. He also rushed for 30 yards on six carries.
Gonzales finished as the team’s leading rusher with 47 yards on five carries.
Trey Martinez had 27 yards on eight carries.
Jalen Spicer was held to 16 yards on seven carries. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.
Bryce Foster led the defense with 17 tackles.
David Rodriguez III had 11 tackles, including one for loss. Calib Timbs recorded 10 tackles and Jaime Del Bosque had eight takedowns.
Victor Gonzales had Beeville’s lone sack as part of his six tackles.