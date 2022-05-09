Every time Caleb Washington stepped up for an attempt in the high jump on the first day of the Region IV Track and Field Championship, he pictured his name at the bottom of the results to find motivation.
The Beeville senior’s strategy worked to perfection and helped push him to a personal best in the event.
And that personal best was good enough to win a regional title and secure a spot at the state meet next week.
“I just pretended like I’m losing the whole time and this is my last jump,” Washington said of his mindset during the event. “Make everything count, so I just jumped my best every time.”
His best jump was a personal best with the senior clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.
“It was just that jump. When I made it over, it just felt good,” Washington said.
He won the gold medal by 4 inches over Ingleside’s Jaydon Smith and Needville’s Matthew Norwood, who both cleared 6-0.
“It feels pretty good. I’m hyped right now,” Washington said about how it felt to win a regional title. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I did it. It’s been fun.”
He said winning the title made him wish he had another year to wear the orange and white.
“It makes me want another year, but I’m very grateful that I made it and hopefully I do very well at state,” the senior said.
Washington now sets his sights on the state tournament, which will be held May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
The 4A boys high jump event is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on May 12.
Washington narrowly missed qualifying in the long jump as well, finishing third in the event on the second day of the regional meet.
Washington was in position to qualify for state following his fifth jump, when he cleared 22-10 1/2 to move into second place.
The next competitor in the rotation, La Marque’s Kai Johnson, posted 23-3 1/4 on his next attempt to knock Washington down to third.
Washington scratched on his final attempt and claimed the bronze in the event.
Somerset’s Tajh Jones won the event by clearing 24-5 1/2.
Washington will be Beeville’s lone representative at the state meet this year.
Colin Gomez provided Beeville’s other point at the meet with his sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles.
The junior qualified out of the prelims in seventh on the first day of the event by clocking 16.04 seconds, finishing fourth in the first heat.
In the finals on Saturday, he posted a time of 15.94, moving up to sixth.
Bandera senior Tyler Moore won the regional title with a time of 14.79 and Fredericksburg’s Gary Seidenberger took second in 15.17.
On the girls side of the meet, Jada Johnson finished fifth for the Lady Trojans in the 3,200.
The junior set a school record with a personal best time of 11:59.71 to earn two points for the Lady Trojans.
Sinton’s Zerah Martinez scored the final state spot with a time of 11:32.79. La Feria sophomore Liana Navarro won the gold in 11:27.32.
Johnson also finished seventh in the 1,600 for the Lady Trojans, clocking a time of 5:31.99.
Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona won the title in 5:20.00 and Boerne’s Mary Marino took second in 5:20.38.
Krya Davis posted a sixth-place finish for the Lady Trojans in the shot put with a throw of 36-4.
Boerne’s Tori Adams won the regional title with a throw of 44-4, while her teammate, Ashley Clingman, won the silver with a throw of 41-6.
Carrah Davis, Kyra’s older sister, finished sixth in the long jump and seventh in the 100. She posted a jump of 16-7 1/2 in the long jump, and clocked a time of 13.13 in the finals of the 100.
Davenport’s Kiana Van Haaren won the long jump title (19-2 1/4) and Wimberley’s Emily Thames took second (18-0). La Vernia’s Jada Green won the 100-meter title in 12.17 and Stafford’s Amber Butler was second in 12.31.
Jaida Gonzales just missed qualifying for the finals in the 300 hurdles. She finished fifth in the first heat of the event, posting a time of 50.52. That was the ninth-fastest time with Uvalde’s Kasidy Hernandez edging Gonzales for the last spot in the finals by 1.39 seconds.
Fredericksburg won the girls team championship with 69 points. Wimberly was second with 55.33 and La Vernia took third with 54 points. Beeville was 24th with four points.
On the boys side, Wimberley took the team title with 70 points. Pleasanton finished second with 62 and Bay City took third with 46 points. Beeville finished 13th with 17 points.
