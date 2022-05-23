Beeville’s Caleb Washington and Skidmore-Tynan’s Laci Stautzenberger represented Bee County at the UIL state track and field meet on May 12 in Austin.
Washington recorded a seventh-place finish in the 4A boys high jump event, while Stautzenberger was ninth in the 3A girls shot put event.
Washington, a senior, cleared the first two heights on his first attempts, but couldn’t over the third height in any of his three attempts.
He cleared 5 feet, 10 inches on his first try during the first round, then slipped over 6-0 despite grazing the bar.
Washington was eliminated in the next round when the bar was raised to 6-2.
He finished seventh place overall ahead of Nevada Community’s Jonathan Norris and Needville’s Matthew Norwood.
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls won the gold medal in the event after clearing 6-8. Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond also cleared 6-8, but Nuckolls won the tiebreaker because he had fewer misses.
Paris’ Jaelyn Lee won the bronze medal by clearing 6-7.
Vernon’s Kameron Plyler was fourth, Andrews’ Jarod Cargill took fifth and Hamshire-Fannett’s Colin Dorsey finished sixth.
Stautzenberger posted a throw of 35-11 1/2 to take ninth for Skidmore-Tynan.
She opened the competition with a throw of 32-11 1/4, then posted puts of 35-0 1/4 and 33-3 3/4.
Her best throw came on her fourth attempt of the day.
Following that, the senior posted throws of 34-1 and 33-9.
Bushland’s Jillian Howell cruised to the gold medal in the event. All five of her successful attempts were better than 41 feet, including her winning put of 41-9 1/2 on her third attempt.
Canadian’s Mattie Boyd won the silver with a put of 40-10, while Fairfield’s Breyunna Dowell claimed the bronze with a throw of 40-7.
Holiday’s Campbell Jurecek was fourth, Gunter’s Abigail Elmore took fifth, Fairfield’s Shamari Strawther was sixth, Blanco’s Emilee Larue was seventh and Whitesboro’s Olivia Hildebrand was eighth.
The boys team state champions and runners-up were: 1A, Turkey Valley, first, 51 points; Cross Plains, second, 50. 2A, Refugio, first, 77; Hamilton, second, 47. 3A, Brock, first, 55; Breckenridge, second, 33. 4A, Wimberley, first, 56; Argyle, second, 31. 5A, Fort Bend Marshall, first, 64; Lancaster, second, 42. 6A, Humble Summer Creek, first, 70; Duncanville, second, 60.
The girls team state champions and runners-up were: 1A, Ackerly Sands, first, 44; Cross Plains, second, 40. 2A, Haskell, first, 60; Panhandle, second, 58. 3A, Universal City Randolph, first, 86; Fairfield, second, 59. 4A, Canyon, first, 70; Stephenville, second, 43. 5A, Fort Bend Marshall, first, 75; Mansfield Timberview, second, 61. 6A, Lewisville Flower Mound, first, 68; Alvin Shadow Creek, second, 40.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•