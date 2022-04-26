The A.C. Jones High boys and girls track and field teams brought home five individual championships from the District 26-4A Championships, held April 12-13 at Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca.
Caleb Washington was the top performer for the Trojan boys, winning a pair of district titles.
Washington won the long jump and high jump crowns for the Trojans. He won the long jump title by 5 1/2 inches with a jump of 21 feet, 8 1/2 inches. He claimed the high jump title by clearing 6-0.
He bested Calhoun’s Aaron Martinez, the top point scorer at the meet, in both events.
Beeville’s 4x400-meter relay team of Cade Elder, Joshua Arroyos, Matthew Casas and Darion Perez also won the district title.
The quartet posted a time of 3 minutes, 31.71 seconds to win the event. Rockport-Fulton finished second in the event in 3:32.68.
Jaida Gonzales and Kayla Salazar won district crowns for the Lady Trojans.
Gonzales won the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 49.24 seconds. Salazar took the title in the 400, posting a time of 1:03.21.
Angel Alba won Beeville’s only silver medal on the boys side, taking second in the 3,200 with a time of 10:51.28.
On the girls side, Gonzales, Carrah Davis, Kyra Davis and Jada Johnson all won silver medals.
Gonzales finished second in the 100 hurdle in 17.07. C. Davis took second in the 100 in 12.84, in the 200 in 26.81 and in the long jump with a jump of 16-11. Johnson was the runner-up in the 1,600 and the 3,200 with times of 5:28.53 and 12:13.49, respectively. K. Davis took second in the shot put with a throw of 36-5.
Bronze medals went to Colin Gomez, Matthew Casas and the 4x200 relay team on the boys side, and to Carly Knapp and the 4x400 relay team on the girls side.
Gomez took fifth in the 110 hurdles in 15.92, while Casas was third in the 400 in 53.71. The 4x200 relay team of Elder, Arroyos, Chris Deleon and Camron Vega took third in 1:34.28.
Knapp finished third in the 300 hurdles in 50.924. The Lady Trojan 4x400 relay team of Salazar, Erin Rivas, C. Davis and Kaydence Menchaca took third in 4:17.93.
Scoring fourth-place finishes for the boys were Perez and the 4x100 relay team, while, on the girls side, Menchaca won a fourth-place ribbon.
Perez scored his ribbon in the 400 in a time of 54.19. The 4x100 relay team of Elder, Perez, Deleon and Vega clocked 44.56.
Menchaca took fourth in the triple jump by clearing 34-3.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the area meet, which was slated to be held April 20 in Bay City.
Fifth-place finishers for the boys were Rowdy Siddon in the 800, Vega in the 100, Alba in the 1,600 and Washington in the triple jump.
Sixth-place ribbons went to Zacharia Smith in the 800 and Deleon in the 200.
On the girls side, fifth-place finishers were Rivas in the 800 and 1,600, Knapp in the 100 hurdles, Menchaca in the 400 and long jump and Jennifer Carrizales in the 200.
Sixth-place ribbons went to C. Davis in the triple jump and the 4x100 relay team of Carrizales, Zinnia Espinoza, Kyla Kelley and Gonzales.
The Lady Trojans finished as the district runner-up with 123 points. Calhoun won the team title with 155 points and Sinton was third with 119.
The Trojan boys took fourth with 94 points. Ingleside won the team title with 146 points, Calhoun was second with 139 and Rockport-Fulton finished third with 114.5.
Junior varsity
The Beeville girls won the junior varsity district championship with 225 points, while the Trojan boys finished second to Calhoun with 137.5 points.
• Boys district champions: Daniel Triplet, 800; Alexander Ward, triple jump; Lasaro Gonzales, pole vault.
• Boys district runners-up: Brandan Salazar, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Triplet, 400; Jacob Martin, shot put; Arnulfo Puga, discus.
• Girls district champions: Caleigh Martin, 800; Jayden Ford, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Avery Silvas, 1,600 and 3,200; Arissa Spicer, long jump; Mya Martin, shot put; 4x400 relay (Emily Olivares, Aaralyn Del Bosque, C. Martin, Ford).
• Girls district runners-up: K.J. Cascarano, 100 hurdles; C. Martin, 400; Olivares, 300 hurdles; Raylei Perez, shot put and discus; Ford, triple jump; Anayah Ward, high jump; 4x200 relay team (Annica Gonzales, Ward, Del Bosque, Spicer).
