BEEVILLE – Jalen Spicer was held in check throughout much of Beeville’s season opener, so the senior wasn’t about to let the same thing happen in the final home opener of his career in Trojan orange.
The senior standout scored three times for his team, including the game-winning touchdown, in a 35-28 come-from-behind victory over Sinton at Veterans Memorial Stadium last week.
“I think it’s a big confidence booster for our whole team,” Spicer said about the importance of the victory, which evened Beeville’s record at 1-1 on the year. “We work hard every day just like anybody else, so I think we really deserved this one.”
Spicer finished with 72 yards rushing and 102 yards receiving. He caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and ran for two others, including the one that put Beeville in front for the first and only time in the contest.
With just over a minute left in the contest, the senior followed a lead block from pulling guard Arve Vasquez and sauntered into the east end zone for a 7-yard game-winning touchdown.
“Coach just told me to follow my guard,” Spicer said about the touchdown. “I played it kind of slow.
“... I just read my guards and followed them. Shout out to my line.”
It was a simple sweep play, a staple of Beeville’s slot-T attack, according to Trojan coach Chris Soza.
“That last play there was just a sweep. We told him, ‘Stay with your guard. Trust your guard.’ ... He did,” said Soza. “He stuck in with his guard and he cut it up in, made some moves and became Jalen.
“You’ve got to trust that. A lot of times it’s hard to trust that when the blocking hasn’t been there. But, they believed in it and it worked.”
The touchdown capped Beeville’s rally from as many as 15 down in the second half.
Sinton’s Galvan twins, quarterback Rene and tailback Rylan, carried Sinton to a 28-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“There was a point in there where I didn’t think we were going to come back, kind of like last week,” Soza said afterward. “But, the kids believed. The defense stopped them when we had to. We made some plays when we had to.
“I’m just proud of these boys.”
Beeville cut into Sinton’s lead on the next possession after the Pirates went up 15 when Jaime Del Bosque recovered a fumble in the end zone for a Trojan touchdown.
Then, after forcing a punt, William Harper hit Andre Trevino for a 21-yard TD pass that tied the game at 28-all.
Beeville’s defense forced a turnover on downs on Sinton’s next possession which set the stage for the Trojans’ go-ahead touchdown 3 1/2 minutes later.
Harper finished the game 11 of 17 for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Trey Martinez was Beeville’s leading rusher for the second week in a row with his first career 100-yard game. He carried it 18 times for 101 yards.
“It was huge,” Soza said about the win. “... We needed it big time to get our confidence back and kind of get rolling here.”
The Trojans host Canyon Lake Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.