Nearly every high school coach in America – regardless of sport – will tell you that the weight room plays a key role in making every player better.
The athletes at Beeville ISD now have a brand new one to call home now.
Trojans from every sport broke in their new powerhouse on June 21 during the district’s summer strength and conditioning camp.
“It’s been a long time coming. These kids deserve this,” said Chris Soza, the district’s athletic director and head football coach.
“We’re very appreciative of the district, the school board and administration, for allowing us to do. It’s for our kids. It’s for the future.
“They’re gonna enjoy it and it’s just, I think, gonna pay huge dividends later on.”
Soza took players on a tour of the new facility June 20 before the first workout the following day.
“It was neat to see their faces when they walked in,” the coach said about the players’ reactions during the tour.
“They were in awe.”
The new facility includes all new equipment, including 10 racks that are adorned with Trojan logos and painted to make the school colors, along with new sets of free weights.
Soza, who was tasked with purchasing the equipment for the facility, said he spared no expense in deciding on what equipment to buy.
“I’m very appreciative as an athletic director that we have the best equipment money can buy as far as weight room equipment goes,” he said.
Previously, the weight room at the high school was housed in what was once home to an ag mechanic shop. The district had to fill in the open pit in the floor of that building before laying down a floor on top of it.
The room was infamous for its lack of air conditioning and space.
Last year, the district’s board of trustees approved a measure to fund the construction of a new weight room facility.
The construction of the building was delayed because of supply-chain issues, but was ultimately finished earlier this month.
The final touches on most of the equipment were completed June 20, and Soza had his athletes working out in the new facility the next day.
That group included athletes from every sport Beeville offers from grades sixth through 12th.
“It’s gonna help everybody,” Soza said.
“I’m a strong believer in the weight room. I’m a believer that the weight room helps you in all sports, and makes you a better athlete and that’s our job, is to help our kids become the best athlete that they can become.”
