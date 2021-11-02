Beeville’s volleyball team celebrated its seniors and all the parents from the program Oct. 19, but West Oso soured the emotional evening by handing the Lady Trojans a loss.
The Lady Bears swept Beeville, winning the three sets by a combined 12 points.
Oso went up 1-0 in the match with a 25-20 victory in the first set, then went up two sets on the hosts with a 25-21 victory in the second set.
The Lady Bears closed out the match with a 25-22 win in the third set to complete the season sweep of Beeville.
The loss dropped Beeville to 16-9 overall and 2-8 in District 26-4A play on the season.
It also officially eliminated the Lady Trojans from playoff contention.
Calhoun and Rockport-Fulton are tied atop the district standings with Sinton sitting in third followed by West Oso in fourth.
Alexia Salazar and Carly Knapp, playing in their final home game as Lady Trojans, led Beeville’s offense. Salazar put down eight kills, while Knapp recorded seven.
Salazar also added nine digs and served up a pair of aces.
Fellow senior Megan Del Bosque paced the team in digs with 15.
Ty Hernandez, Erin Dembo and Kayla Salazar also played in their final home game as a member of the Lady Trojan volleyball program.
All six were honored before the contest with a myriad of gifts from their teammates.
Aaralyn Del Bosque led Beeville with 13 assists. K.J. Cascarano had 11 assists to go with one ace.
Jayden Ford and Jaida Gonzales both had one block on the night.
Beeville won both sub-varsity contests. The Lady Trojan junior varsity team won in three sets (20-25, 25-14, 25-21), while the freshman squad won in two sets with victories of 25-20 and 25-22.
Miller 3, Beeville 2
For the second time this year, the Miller Lady Buccaneers claimed a five-set victory over Beeville on Oct. 15 at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The Lady Bucs claimed the final set of the match 15-6 to clinch the victory.
Miller won the opening set 25-21, but Beeville bounced back to even things with a 25-22 win in the second set. Miller then took a 2-1 lead with a 25-22 victory in the third set. Beeville extended the match to a fifth set by winning the fourth set 25-17 over the visiting Bucs.
Knapp had 15 kills on the night to lead Beeville’s offense. Gonzales recorded nine kills to go with her team-best four blocks.
Hernandez added three blocks.
M. Del Bosque paced the defense with 20 digs, while A. Salazar had 16 digs.
A. Del Bosque had 19 assists and Cascarano had 14 assists.
Cascarano and Cylee Lopez each had two aces on the night.
Beeville won both of the sub-varsity contests. The JV team won 25-7, 25-12 over Miller, while the freshman squad won in three sets by winning the final two sets by counts of 25-17 and 25-9. Miller won the first set of that match 25-20.
