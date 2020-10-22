PETTUS – Last week may have been Week 7 of the high school football season, but it was just Week 3 for the Pettus Eagles and that inexperience shined through.
Pettus dropped its third straight contest to begin the 2020 season, falling at home to Yorktown, 51-7.
The Wildcats scored 29 first-quarter points and never looked back in beating the Eagles.
“They’re a good football team,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez about Yorktown. “They’re big. They’re fast. Coach (John) Caffey coaches them well.
“We just missed on certain things.”
The visitors scored the game’s first 43 points before Pettus got on the board with Drae Davis scoring on a 1-yard plunge with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles (0-3) were held to less than 70 yards of total offense while Yorktown racked up 382 yards, including 204 on the ground between nine different ball carriers.
Enriquez, who had just 14 players in uniform for the contest, remained upbeat, however.
“Our errors, our mistakes, are one or two things now, so we’re getting better,” he said. “We’re still just working out our kinks. We’re just a step slower than everybody else right now.
He then reiterated that he believed his team was getting better.
“The scoreboard doesn’t show it, but it’s getting better,” he noted. “We still have a long way to go.”
He said he plans to keep that forward momentum going.
“We just have to keep coming out and plugging away,” Enriquez said.
“We just have to make sure we try to keep our kids in it.”
And he thinks that first win is on the horizon.
“We’ll be fine. We’ll pick one up,” the coach said. “I’ve got a feeling we’ll pick one up. It will start clicking for us eventually.”
The Eagles are on the road this week for their fourth game of the year. They will face Louise Friday night at 7 o’clock at Hornet Stadium.
