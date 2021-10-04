Fueled by eight wins from its female competitors, the Beeville tennis team improved to 2-1 on the year with victory over Miller Sept. 20.
Beeville won 10 out of the 19 matches played to best the Buccaneers at the Trojan Tennis Complex on the campus of A.C. Jones High.
Beeville took all six girls singles matches in two sets.
Kinlee Ramon won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, while Layla Ramon won 6-0, 6-4 at second. Gabriela Speedon won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles; Melina Ramirez won 6-0, 6-1 at fourth singles; Sofia Alaniz won 6-1, 6-0 at fifth singles, and Lila McFall won 6-0, 6-0 at sixth singles.
Beeville also took two of the three girls doubles matches.
The Ramons claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory at first doubles, while McFall and Ava-Chanel Olivares claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory at third doubles.
At second doubles, Alaniz and Randi Aguirre fell in two sets.
Noah Salas and Ramirez teamed up to win the mixed doubles match by a count of 6-0, 6-1.
Taegan Cochran got the only win on the boys side for Beeville, which was enough to give the Trojans the win.
He claimed a 2-6, 7-2, 10-7 win at third singles for Beeville.
Salas, Augustus Rucker, Noah Garcia, Jordan Padron and Ryan Salinas dropped their singles matches for Beeville.
In doubles play, Rucker and Cochran lost at first doubles, Garcia and Padron lost at second doubles, and Salinas and Nicholas Martinez lost at third doubles.
