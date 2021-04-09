Woodsboro won the battle of the Eagles with Pettus March 23 in Pettus.
The green-and-white Eagles racked up 15 total hits and turned that into 16 runs in a 16-5 win over Pettus.
Pettus (2-10, 1-5 district) led 3-1 through two innings, but Woodsboro scored eight time in the top of the third to take the lead for good.
The hosts made it 9-5 in the fourth, but Woodsboro pushed across seven in the seventh to seal the win.
Pettus leadoff hitter Damian Hernandez recorded three of his team’s six hits, going 3 for 4 with a double and two singles.
He scored two of the team’s five runs.
Garrett Grayson and Anthony DiMaggio both drove in two runs. Ayden Van Meter had the team’s other RBI.
Grayson, DiMaggio and Van Meter had one hit apiece.
Van Meter was hit with the loss on the bump after giving up 15 runs, only five of which were earned runs. He allowed 15 hits and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Refugio 26, Pettus 1
State-ranked Refugio ran away from the Eagles in five innings March 19 in Pettus.
The Bobcats led 6-0 through two before exploding for 17 runs in the third inning. They added three more in the fourth.
The lone Eagle run came in the bottom of the fifth when Ian Felix scored on a passed ball.
Hernandez had two singles to account for half of his team’s hits.
Van Meter and Grayson each hit singles for the other two Eagle hits.
Grayson suffered the loss. He gave up 18 runs – only five earned – on 12 hits, struck out five and walked four in 2 2/3 innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•