Yaneli Aguilar, for the second meet in a row, was the top finisher for the Skidmore-Tynan girls cross country team.
This time, Aguilar led the Lady Cats with a fourth-place finish at the Moody Trojan Invitational in Corpus Christi.
Aguilar clocked a time of 13 minute, 30 seconds for the Lady Cats on the 2-mile course.
Emilee Sturgeon finished sixth for Skidmore, clocking 13:39.
Maggy Moreman was 11th in 13:59; Adrianna Moron was 18th in 14:21, and Alexis Moron was 39th in 15:36.
Israel Garcia led the boys team with a 29th-place finish. He clocked a time of 19:27 on the 3.1-mile course.
Colton Dickenson was 48th for the Bobcats in 20:38, while Tevin Hernandez took 51st in 21:14. Joe Rivas was 52nd in 21:21.
In the JV girls race, Ella Nelson finished 22nd in 16:49.
In the JV boys race, Rey Ramirez finished 28th in 14:01; Gavin Ochoa was 34th in 14:27; Zachry Rife was 36th in 14:34; Gage Ochoa took 54th in 14:57, and Jacob Dougherty was 88th in 17:07.
In the seventh-grade girls race, Natalie Ramirez finished third.
In the eighth-grade girls race, Kylee Kenney was 17th, and Alexis Torres took 18th.
