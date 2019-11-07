CORPUS CHRISTI – Be on alert Round Rock, Yaya is coming for you.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar secured a berth at the state cross country meet as an individual at Monday’s UIL 3A Region IV Championship at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dugan Family Soccer and Track Stadium.
“I was very happy,” Aguilar said about her performance. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to do. I wasn’t sure if I was going to go out and take it or if I was going to choke, so I’m very happy that I finally made it.”
The sophomore daughter of Lady Cat head coach Linda Luna earned a medal with her ninth-place finish in the girls 2-mile race.
“Yaya,” as she’s affectionately known by to her teammates and friends, clocked a time of 12 minutes, 39.74 seconds to snag the seventh individual qualifying spot.
She had the best time among all sophomores in the race by nearly 16 seconds.
She said afterward that she accomplished both of her goals for the race.
“Get a medal. It was my goal to make it to state and get a medal,” she said.
Aguilar will run at the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
The 3A girls race is slated to begin at 10:50 a.m.
Aguilar said Monday that she has just one goal for the state meet.
“Break a 12:30, that’s all I want to do. I’m OK if I don’t medal, but I just want to break a 12:30.”
Aguilar led the Lady Cats to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
Yoakum won the team championship with 57 points. Lago Vista was second, San Antonio Cole was third and San Diego finished fourth.
Skidmore posted a total of 163 points, which was 14 points back of San Diego for the final team qualifying spot.
Mariella Gonzales posted the second-best finish for the Lady Cats, taking 31st with a time of 13:26.76.
Natalie Garcia was four spots back of Gonzales in 35th with a time of 13:37.50.
Jasmine Terry clocked 14:06.90 to finish 61st for the Lady Cats, while Eddika Hernandez was 65th with a time of 14:10.14 to round out the team scoring.
Katryna Hernandez finished 79th in 14:23.74 and Kaedyn Schmidt was 121st in 15:19.49.
Goliad’s Ellie Albrecht, the two-time defending state bronze medalist, won the individual championship in 11:55.96.
The Skidmore-Tynan boys finished seventh at the meet.
The Bobcats posted a team total of 254 points on the day.
Lytle won the boys title with 77 points. San Antonio Cole was second, Luling was third and Bishop was fourth.
The individual crown went to Luling’s Edwin Zamudio with a time of 16:24.53.
Ryan Garcia was the top finisher for the Bobcats, taking 24th in the 3.1-mile race with a time of 18:16.32.
He finished four places out of the final individual qualifying spot.
Christopher Olivarez clocked a time of 18:55.65 to finished 48th for Skidmore-Tynan.
Alex Aguilar Jr. finished 59th in 19:06.30, while Jerrin Koenig was 64th in 19:11.52 and Alton Hensch was 73rd in 19:31.29 to round out the scoring.
Samuel Gutierrez was 90th in 19:59.29 and Justin Bronaugh was 163rd in 23:58.50 for the Bobcats.