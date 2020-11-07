PETTUS – The visiting Runge Yellowjackets spoiled homecoming for the Pettus Eagles last week.
Runge pitched a shutout and held the Eagles to just 72 total yards in a 46-0 win at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
The visitors scored twice in the opening quarter on runs of 35 and 22 yards, then made it 20-0 by halftime with a fumble return TD and a two-point conversion.
In the third quarter, Runge scored 20 more with a pick-six, a 15-yard TD pass and another scoop-and-score fumble return TD.
The Jackets finished the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 41-yard TD run.
Damian Hernandez accounted for more than half of his team’s offensive yards with 37 yards receiving on four catches.
Gabriel Soto caught two balls for 23 yards for the Eagles.
Garett Grayson went 6 of 17 for those 60 yards and threw four interceptions in the loss.
The Eagles were held to 12 total rushing yards.
Matthew Carrillo carried it 12 times for 22 yards, but Jeameal Harris and Drae Davis were both held to minus-5 yards.
Grayson carried it 10 total times, but netted zero yards.
Davis led the Eagle defense with 11 tackles.
Elias Bridge tallied nine tackles, including six solo takedowns and two tackles for loss.
Hernandez had the team’s only sack of the night.
Pettus fell to 0-5 overall and in District 16-2A Division II play on the season with the loss.
The loss also officially eliminated the team from playoff contention.
The Eagles are slated to wrap up their season Friday night with a road trip to Agua Dulce. Kickoff for the contest is slated for 7 o’clock.