Skidmore-Tynan’s boys basketball team led briefly in the second quarter and then again through much of the third quarter, but couldn’t hang on in a home loss to Yorktown Dec. 14.
Yorktown outscored the Bobcats 6-3 over the final minutes of the fourth to win 50-47 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Yorktown jumped in front 17-11 in the opening quarter, but Skidmore rallied to tie the game at 25 by halftime.
The Bobcats led by as many as four in the third quarter, but Yorktown finished the quarter in front by a point, 37-36.
Skidmore tied the game at 44 in the back half of the final quarter, but Yorktown quickly ran off six in a row before a last-second 3-pointer by the Bobcats provided the final margin.
The Bobcats shot 40% from inside the arc, but were just 7 of 42 (16.7%) from long range on the night.
Denham Cheek led the Bobcats in scoring with 14 points. He hit four triples on the night, and also had four rebounds.
Michael Menchaca scored eight points to go with three assists, three board and two steals.
Bennett Martinez had seven points, five boards and five assists, while Andrew Silva scored five points, dished out four assists and grabbed three boards.
Eli Zepeda added five points, eight rebounds and two assists.
The Bobcats fell to 5-5 with the loss.
