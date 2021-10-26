The Pettus Eagles hadn’t been on the field on a Friday since Sept. 24 before they took the field Friday night in Yorktown.
Their return to play ended with a loss, the team’s sixth straight overall and third in district play.
Yorktown used 21-point outbursts in the first and third quarters to beat Pettus 56-0 in Yorktown in a District 16-2A Division II matchup.
Pettus fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district competition with the loss.
In the opening quarter, Yorktown scored on touchdown runs of 16 and 26 yards and also found pay dirt on a 67-yard punt return touchdown.
The Wildcats added a 20-yard passing TD in the second quarter to build a 28-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Yorktown scored on TD runs of 67 and 5 yards, which were sandwiched around a pick-six by the Wildcats.
The hosts closed out the scoring in the final period with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Pettus tallied 62 total yards on its 31 offensive snaps and turned the ball over five times, including four times on fumbles.
Armando Gamez led the rushing effort with 15 yards on five carries.
Quarterback Garett Grayson had 39 passing yards, all on two completions to Gamez.
Grayson also added 9 yards on three carries.
Pettus will look to snap its losing skid Friday night when it hosts district foe Louise at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
Kickoff for the contest is set for 7 p.m.
