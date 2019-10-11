BEEVILLE – The Beeville youth football freshman division Trojans polished off an undefeated campaign Saturday at the youth football complex inside Veterans Memorial Park.
The freshman Trojans blanked the visiting George West Rattlers 31-0 to move to 7-0 on the year and secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Elite Youth Football League playoffs.
The Trojans allowed just six combined points during their undefeated season.
They won by shutout over Ingleside (33-0), Goliad (21-0), Karnes County (20-0), Three Rivers (27-0), Yorktown (27-0) and George West this year. Kingsville was the only team to find pay dirt against the Trojans during a 27-6 Beeville victory.
Beeville will be the top seed in the freshman division playoffs and will face No. 8 Yorktown Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Kenedy’s Lion Stadium.
Beeville’s sophomore, junior and senior division teams all went 6-1 this year.
The sophomore team shut out George West 24-0 Saturday.
The Trojans won their first three games of the year over Ingleside (12-7), Goliad (24-13) and Karnes County (14-0) before falling to Three Rivers 18-15 on Sept. 14. They then beat Kingsville 34-0 and Yorktown by forfeit before the win over George West Saturday.
The Trojans finished in a three-way tie atop the division standings with Goliad and Three Rivers.
Goliad earned the top seed on the points allowed tiebreaker with Beeville getting the second seed and Three Rivers taking the third seed.
The Trojans will face No. 7 Yorktown Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in Kenedy.
A win over Yorktown would likely set up a rematch with Three Rivers on Oct. 19 in Three Rivers.
The junior Trojans were upset 12-6 by George West Saturday in the season finale, losing on the game’s final play on a fumble return for a touchdown by the Rattlers.
Beeville’s junior squad, in going 6-1, allowed just 12 total points on the year.
The Trojans earned shutout wins in each of their first six games against Ingleside (26-0), Goliad (33-0), Karnes County (32-0), Three Rivers (19-0), Kingsville (31-0) and Yorktown (forfeit).
George West’s upset victory forged a three-way tie atop the district standings with Beeville and Three Rivers.
Beeville got the No. 1 seed by virtue of the points allowed tiebreaker. Three Rivers earned the second seed.
The Trojans will face No. 8 Karnes County Saturday at 2 p.m. at Karnes City’s Poss Johnson Field.
The senior division Trojans finished off their 6-1 campaign with a 39-6 drubbing of the Rattlers.
Beeville opened the year with four straight wins over Ingleside (35-6), Goliad (30-6), Karnes County (42-24) and Three Rivers (28-0) before falling to Kingsville 13-0 on Sept. 21.
The Trojans then won by forfeit over Yorktown before Saturday’s win over George West.
They will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed and will face Yorktown Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Kenedy.
This year’s Elite Youth Football League semifinals will be played in Three Rivers on Oct. 19. The championship and consolation games will be played Saturday, Oct. 26, at Goliad’s Tiger Stadium.