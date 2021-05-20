The city of Beeville will hold its annual spring clean event on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City residents are welcome to discard all unwanted items at the Beeville Collection Station, located at 200 S. Jackson St. All items will be taken with the exception of household trash, paint, oil and filters, tires, AC units and chemicals.
Those dropping off items must be a resident within Beeville; no contractor debris will be allowed.
The city is currently seeking volunteers to help with the event. Those wishing to volunteer can call 361-358-4641 ext. 243.