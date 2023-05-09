With a rainfall rinse, Beeville is looking positively sparkling following another successful annual Spring Clean-Up, where a small army of volunteers rose at the crack of dawn to take to the streets and help clean their city up, one curb at a time.
It all began early on Saturday morning, April 22, as a gathering of over 30 volunteers shuffled into the Police Training Academy in Beeville to enjoy a donated breakfast from local businesses – coffee, donuts and breakfast burritos, enough fuel to get the engines warmed up for a day of picking up trash.
Health Inspector Sonya Soto and others from the city went over the marching orders for the day’s volunteers, which consisted of some seasoned volunteers, who had vehicles of their own to lend to the trash collection effort, as well as first-timers who were courted to take part by a voluminous social and traditional media campaign pushed by the city.
“Everybody being part of it, that is the whole idea,” John Chen, assistant city manager, told the Bee-Picayune. “That’s why it’s called a community clean-up. Everybody step up, everybody do their part, we can turn this place around.”
The volunteers were coached for their safety, encouraged not to pick up any trash not properly placed at the curbside and to not go onto other people’s property to pick up. Soto had previously reported instances of health inspectors being targeted or threatened in carrying out their duties, and so this clean-up was opt-in only, with participating properties setting their approved trash out by the street for clean-up.
The city yards were then made available for disposal of the trash, and a steady stream of volunteer vehicles flowed in and out of the yard to deposit their collections. Around 114 properties were included, with a little over 40 on the east side and the rest being on the west side of town.
“This will count as part of our affiliation,” City Community Engagement Director Michelle Myers said. “We’re in provisional status and once we complete our checklist we’ll go into affiliate status to become full-blown affiliates for Keep Texas Beautiful.”
Keep Texas Beautiful is an organization that seeks to beautify Texas and ensure it is well taken care of in terms of environmental conservation and pollution. They organize events and also help provide grants for eligible communities, and so becoming an affiliate would provide Beeville further resources to do more to tidy up its myriad messes.
The need is great enough that the city is looking into the prospect of turning their annual spring clean-up into a twice-yearly one.
“We’re definitely looking at that second clean-up of the year, definitely,” Chen said.
Over 35 volunteers had committed to this year’s clean-up, among them being the Dial family, who came down from Normanna to take part.
“My oldest is 13 and she’s getting more and more into using cell phones and not being social, so we’re trying to find volunteer opportunities,” Erin Dial said. “I drug them here.”
While Wyatt Dial and Hannah Dial, Erin’s children, weren’t as thrilled to be up before 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning as others might be, the Dials – and especially Erin – understood the value and the necessity of the day’s clean-up.
“We have noticed (the run-down properties) and when I called … [we got] more information that we might be working on veteran’s homes or disabled and that piqued my interest even more,” Dial said. “I’m a physical therapist so just helping people who may not be able to do for themselves … I thought that was a good example for the children to see.”
Dial was so impressed by what she saw that she thinks it may be a good idea to organize a similar event in Normanna as well.
“We were even talking about whether we could start something in Normanna,” she said. “They weren’t that excited about that (though).”
Good, Clean Work
The Beeville City Commission recognized staff and volunteers during their regular commission meeting on April 25. Assistant City Manager John Chen and Health Inspector Sonya Soto gave words of gratitude, along with other city leaders, to the immense effort of all involved, including sponsoring businesses, who donated food and other supplies to the effort.
“Volunteers who care about this community and their neighbors spent their Saturday trying to make a difference for this community by lending their hands to clean up this community,” Soto said. “They are the ultimate unsung heroes of this event, that need to be recognized.”
Those individuals and entities include South Texas Land and Home LLC., Beverly Landrum, Corrina Russell, Starbucks Coffee and its store manager, Alma Lara-Nicholson, and her employees to pitch in. The. The Ranch Hand also provided volunteers for Spring Clean as well. Reliable Construction also provided volunteers for this event and Alfonso Garza an Employees, Maddison Dennis, Joseph Landa, Corey Francis, Michael Wardell, Javier Garcia, Daniel Fletcher, Joe Jimenez, Frank Guerra, Luis Esponiza, Erin Dial, Daughter Hanna Dial, Wyatt Dial, Julia Bridge, Martha Carr, Julie Carr, Laurie Meynis, Amanda Estrada, Israel Ramirez, Tiffany Moron, Raul Negrete, Esther Rios, Micheal Wofford, Ruben Posada, Juan Arteaga, and Judge Abel Suniga and his wife, Maggie Suniga & son Jose Vargas, Porfirio Cantu, Romana Cantu and Dylan Cantu spent the entire day collecting unwanted items. Jody Poth brought his wife Janna and daughter Jameson and a friend Paloma Noriega from Pleasanton work in this event, Soto said.
“For the young adults who have volunteered,” she added. “These actions will shape and mold you in present into the future in which we should be proud this is our next generations guys this is our future citizens of Beeville.”
Chen sang the praises of the city’s staff especially, who assisted in the robust clean-up effort.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the City Council and the City Manager for the continued support to make this event a priority,” Chen said. “A huge ‘thank you’ to the Development Service staff from Sonya Soto, Crystal Longoria, Belinda Compos, and Jody Poth, for their efforts in putting this event together in getting the volunteers, donations from local businesses and all other logistics to make this event. Without Michelle Meyers and Melissa Sanchez’s involvement in spreading the words out, this event would not have been a great event. Michelle and Melissa also came out that morning to be volunteers as well. Without the Police Training center, the volunteers would not have a indoor, air-conditioned room for signing in and taking their lunch. Thank you, Chief (Kevin) Behr for opening up the training center for this event. Also grateful for Chief Cantu and Officer Ramirez and Officer Saenz, for working that day manning the gate on S. Jackson Street. The City Secretary Office and the Finance/Utility Office had also made every effort to promote the event. Cory Shumake took the time to pick up lunches for the volunteers, Ray Garcia and Salvador Garza, Stephanie Malone stationed at the Police Training Center to provide communications to all the volunteers. Ryan Garza from Emergency Management allowing us to use traffic directional signs.”
He especially singled out the Public Works Department’s contributions.
“The Public Works Department was all hands on deck with Albert Bridge and Henry Munoz took the lead in every Annual Spring Clean- Up,” Chen said. “These men work long hours the entire event to help the Beeville residents unload unwanted items in the city yard. Public Works Street Superintendent Henry Munoz coordinated with our department to maintain and meet all safety regulations with the safety of the citizens & employees being the highest priority. Thank you again for the hard work you and your staff have provided for us. We are proud to call you our Public Works Department. Thank you very much for all you do.”
Republic Services made dumpsters available for this clean-up, Chen said.
Additional contributions:
Yippee Ice donated a pallet of ice for all volunteers and the event. Starbucks provided coffee and pastries.
Tortilleria La Cabana donated breakfast tacos, El Jardin, Taqueria Vallarta, Mexical , Taqueria Chapala, Cancun de Jalisco
La Familia Bakery – Pan Dolce ,Beeville Donuts and Café provided donuts for breakfast, Donut Palace.
Beeville Dinner provided 80 lunches. Romas provided pasta for lunch, Bomb BBQ provided sausage and brisket wraps, El Rincon provided variety of tacos
Dollar General South, McCoys Fergusons, Alamo Lumber Yard, Cool Breeze, Southerland, G & G Electric, ,Dollar General South. Big Country 101, 102, 103, Walmart, H.E.B., Beck Brothers, J/C A/C, MG Grill, Kenny From Beck Brothers,
Prizes were offered to volunteers, chosen via raffle. They were provided by:
Segovia Electric, 3 G Electric, Rio Entertainment, Ranch house BBQ, Bubble Island, Beeville Family Fun Center, Lydia Trevino Flower Shop , AJ Cutthroat Barbershop, Wally Rodriguez Comfort Inn Suites, BlakeFluendwider 6 gift Cards, Amazing Cutz.
Portifirio Cantu provided music as a DJ and donated an ice chest to the prize pool, as well as assisting in picking up debris. Credit was given as well to his niece, Romana Cantu and to Dylan Cantu.
For the entire day, there were 255 vehicle-trip came through the city yard unloading unwanted stuff, approximately 850 cubic yards, that was 18 40-yard and 4 30-yard roll-off dumpster. That includes 75 mattress, 55 sofas, 35 recliners, 16 stoves, 7 washers, 27 dryers, 19 refrigerators, 380 tires and other odds and ends stuff from furniture, bookcases, bags of leaves and miscellaneous.