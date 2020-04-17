Squeeze on restaurants hurting other businesses

BEEVILLE – The restaurant industry, perhaps more than any other, has felt the seemingly unending pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The direct impact on restaurants is obvious when it comes to out-of-work servers, dishwashers and cooks.
The indirect impact on the industry has often been overlooked, though.
Restaurants across the nation have been forced to reduce their purchases of fresh produce and cut back on the jobs they generally outsource, which in turn affects an entirely different part of the service industry.
“Because of us, the produce people benefit from that, the people who take care of the carpets benefit from that,” said Criste Reynolds, the manager of Jesus Maria Restaurant.
“All of these people are affected because we have to reduce what we’re buying from them.”
Reynolds said that was one of the many unfortunate parts of the pandemic that has gripped the nation over the past several weeks.
“I can feel it,” she said during an interview at the vacant restaurant she manages on West Corpus Christi Street across from the Beeville Boys & Girls Club and the Beeville City Pool.
“It saddens me that because I can’t order from them, they are affected. ... It makes a big impact and it makes you feel sad.”
Then, Reynolds noted, there’s the impact on the regulars who frequent her restaurant.
Before the ban on dining in was enacted by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, Reynolds estimated the restaurant had upwards of two dozen regulars who visited on a near-daily basis.
That, she said, showed they were doing something right at Jesus Maria.
“That makes me feel good,” she said. “It makes me feel like we have good food, we have a good wait staff, we’re good on how we treat the customers.
“Whether it’s a bad, rainy day, or a cold day, whatever, they’re still here. I like that.”
Those regulars don’t have that option now.
But, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still regulars.
Reynolds, who has managed the restaurant for the past two years, said a large percentage of them still visit the restaurant by ordering take-out or placing an order in the drive-thru.
She said that one of those regulars, Beeville ISD Maintenance Director Victor Ramos, even gave her one of the sweetest compliments she’s ever received when he told her that he realized that he missed visiting the restaurant and that he had taken for granted how important it was to him.
“That was really sweet,” Reynolds said.
It’s those interactions with customers that may be the things Reynolds misses the most, she said.
“That’s why I like working at restaurants. I get to talk to people and I get to hear their stories.”
Those stories, though, will have to wait for another day, which just about every member of the restaurant industry is hoping comes sooner rather than later.
