St .Mary’s staff prepares meals for students

BEEVILLE – SMACS administration, faculty and staff came back to work on Monday, March 23, to work through the process of delivering remote education to their 432 students.
While educational staff began working on instructional delivery, the Food Service staff began preparing meals for pick up starting Monday and running through Friday – pickup times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch counts, for week of March 23-26, have been:
Monday – 131 breakfasts and lunches;
Tuesday – 223 breakfasts and lunches;
Wednesday – 275 breakfasts and lunches;
Thursday – 530 breakfasts and lunches.
The entire school worked as a team to have educational packets ready for pick up Thursday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Four hundred and seventeen student packets were picked up Thursday out of a total of 432 student packets, 96.5%.
Parents were contacted by staff to determine technology needs for students.
During educational packet pickup 37 iPads and 19 laptops were picked up by parents for their students.
Everyone, no matter what their job title is, working for SMACS worked tirelessly to deliver food and educational materials to students.