BEEVILLE – Twenty-four students are participating in St. Mary’s Academy Charter School’s STEM Science Fair Club which meets on Fridays.
The first Friday of the month lasts all day and introduces the students to different engineering concepts that may be developed into a science fair project. This Friday the club used the SNAP Electronics Kit to create an AM/FM radio.
After completing the kits, the teams went outside to see if they could get better reception. The students were surprised at how few components went into making a radio.
Ken Nagle, robotics and engineering curriculum coordinator, explained that in the olden days, sometimes someone’s tooth filling could actually pick up a radio broadcast.
A second experiment demonstrates that one can create radio waves with a 9-volt battery and a coin. Standing near a radio antenna, tune to a station setting with static. Next tap the coin to both terminals of the 9-volt battery with the coin. Voila, one can transmit Morris Code. Of course, this transmission has a limited range, but it is broadcasting radio waves.
Nagle offered to let the students build their own working radio, at the Nov. 1 club meeting. The students gave an enthusiastic cheer. It is not clear at this time if they are building a radio receiver, or a broadcast/receiver like a baby monitor.
The afternoon activity extended the previous months’ research on creating a mechanical advantage through the use of tension, torque and gravity. Previously, the students used balsa wood, rubber bands and glue to design and create their own trebuchet, catapult and/or ballista. This week, each team used one of the commercially available physics kits to create trebuchets, catapults and ballistas.
The kits were challenging with most kits designed for ages 14 and above, but the students were up to the challenge. The realistic kits were much more accurate and effective than the balsa wood creation.
The students were able to test their siege weapons on a variety of targets and seemed to prefer the ballista design, probably because it worked similar to a crossbow. One of the ballistas launched nerf-like darts; the other launched paper airplanes. Javier surprised everyone when his baseball pitcher throwing arm beat both of the ballistas.