The students at St. Philip’s Episcopal School recently participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Students in pre-K through sixth grade learned about heart health in P.E. class and signed up online to raise money for the American Heart Association. Students were rewarded for hitting certain dollar amounts. One of the incentives was to “color blast” certain teachers and school officials on campus. Students who raised $50 or more earned the right to color blast P.E. teacher April Garcia. Students who raised over $100 were allowed to color blast Alan Lenz, the head of the school. Students who raised over $200 were allowed to color blast Rev. Andrew Green.
In total, more than $9,000 was raised through the challenge. Thirty-one students raised over $50, 24 students raised over $100 and 10 students raised over $200. One student, Robert Nollen III, raised a grand total of $3,400.24. He earned a special pizza party for the whole student body. This is the fifth year that St. Philip’s has participated in the Kids Heart challenge. Lenz said “Community service is a vital part of our program at St. Philip’s. We want our students to learn at an early age that there are people in need and that we can help.”
Information provided by St. Philips Episcopal School