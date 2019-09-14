St. Philip’s students help Woodsboro Elementary

BEEVILLE – Woodsboro Elementary School was devastated by Hurricane Harvey when it struck in August 2017.
The school saw extensive damage and many classrooms were left in ruin. It has been a long road back and the school has made great strides.
Renovations continue on the campus to this day, two years after the storm.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, fourth and fifth grade students from St. Philip’s Episcopal School made a trip to Woodsboro Elementary School to deliver classroom reading libraries and to read to students.
These items were purchased with funds secured through a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas.
The diocese offered money to help in relief efforts after the hurricane.
Everyone at St. Philip’s remembered the feelings of fear and anxiety as Hurricane Harvey bore down on the Coastal Bend.
The storm veered to the east and Beeville was spared, for the most part.
Woodsboro was not.
Many members of the St. Philip’s community knew people in the Woodsboro community who were suffering.
They yearned for a way to help.
St. Philip’s saw an opportunity to help its neighbors and to teach its students some valuable character lessons as well.
A grant was written and approved to help restock the classroom libraries of expensive leveled readers. St. Philip’s students also collected books from their personal collections to donate to the school.
The fourth and fifth grade students delivered the materials and read some of their favorite books to students at Woodsboro Elementary.
The St. Philip’s students represented the school’s 2019-2020 theme of “Walk in Love” well as they read to preschool students, delivered the curriculum materials and learned about the school’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
Even though two years has passed, recovery efforts continue at the school.
St. Philip’s students were thrilled to help in the recovery and bring smiles to many little faces. Now, a friendship has been established between the two schools with plans underway for future interactions.