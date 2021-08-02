The presentation of the district’s results from the 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests and the introduction of five new directors highlighted the regular meeting of the Beeville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees July 15.
Jennifer Hughes, the district’s director of elementary curriculum, and Diana Kroen, the newly-installed director of secondary curriculum, presented the district’s results from STAAR testing to the seven-member board.
Their presentation highlighted the district’s gains in the 2021 testing compared to the 2019 testing in six different categories: fifth-grade reading, eighth-grade reading, eighth-grade science, English I, English II and U.S. history.
The duo’s presentation also showed that the district is at or above the passing levels – labeled as “approaches grade level (AGL)” in the Texas Education Agency’s reports – in comparison to the state levels in 11 categories.
The presentation, however, included limited discussion on some of the significant drops in passing levels in several mathematics categories.
In Algebra I at A.C. Jones High School, the district saw a 21-point drop in AGL, a 34-point drop in “meets grade level (MGL)” and a 29-point drop in “masters grade level (MSTR)” from 31% percent in 2019 to just 2% in 2021.
At Moreno Junior High, the AGL number in seventh-grade math dropped 29 points, and the eighth-grade math number dropped 30 points.
A full report on the district’s results will be available in an upcoming issue of the Bee-Picayune.
Following the presentation, Orlando Vasquez, the president of the board, addressed the results, saying that the board has voiced concern over the testing results on multiple occasions and asked if the district has enough interventionists and specialists on staff to ensure student success.
He then added that the board as well as the members of the community have made it clear that improved testing scores is a priority and that the board no longer wanted to “hear the same excuses.”
Hughes delivered a fiery retort that she wasn’t there to give excuses, but Vasquez quickly diffused the situation by clarifying that he was only making a general statement, not pointing a finger, as the room erupted into laughter about Hughes’ snappy comeback.
The presentation followed the introduction of five new administrators, including two who receiving promotions.
Dela Castillo was introduced as the district’s new chief financial officer; Darryl O. Cobb was introduced as the new director of human resources and talent acquisition, and Isidro Reyna was introduced as the new director of maintenance. All three are new hires to the district.
Kroen and Jay Viertel, who were both already employed by the district and were receiving promotions, were also formally installed in their new roles. Kroen will be the director of secondary curriculum, and Viertel will be the director of career and technical education.
Later in the meeting, Castillo gave her first official business office report to the board. Jody Davis, the district’s chief of operations, also presented a technology update and a property and construction update. Art Gamez, the chief of the district’s police department, presented a security update, which included a report that his department had made “about” 20 arrests on school property since July 2020.
The board also unanimously approved all nine of the action items listed on the agenda. Those items were:
• Approval of two tax sale properties;
• Approval of the district’s student code of conduct
• Approval of the professional appraisal calendar
• Approval of a nearly $200,000 budgetary amendment that was made possible by a federal grant received
• Approval of a resolution with the Bee County assessor-collector of taxes
• Approval of an investment resolution
• Approval of a purchase in the amount of $32,847.09 from federal grant funds for a specialty ID production system
• Approval of a purchase in the amount of $9,043.41 from the school safety and security grant for the conversion of two doors from magnetic locks to panic bars
• Approval of a purchase in the amount of $151,701.72 to upgrade servers at two facilities and install security camera systems at three other facilities.
The board, after reconvening from a closed session, approved the hiring of Anne Black, Rupert Canales, Paige McKinney, Dawn Dowell and Kroen to wrap up the meeting.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•