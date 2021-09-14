Bee County’s northernmost school district, Pawnee Independent School District, was ahead of state average on 11 of the 17 tests it administers as part of the 2021 cycle for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing.
Pawnee, which is the smallest district in the county, was ahead of the state average by double digits on nine tests, including both science tests as well as the three math tests for junior high-age students.
The district was ahead of state average on the eighth-grade science test by 23 points and was ahead of the statewide average on the fifth-grade science by 12 points.
In math, Pawnee was ahead of state average on the sixth-grade math test by 10 points, the seventh-grade math test by 24 points and the eighth-grade math test by 30 points.
On the reading tests, the district was ahead of the state on the fifth-grade test by a point, the sixth-grade test by 21 points, the seventh-grade test by 10 points and the eighth-grade test by 28 points.
The district was also ahead of the state average by 14 points on the eighth-grade social studies test.
Of the six tests where the district trailed state average, three of them came at the fourth-grade level. The district was 44 points behind the state average on the fourth-grade reading test, 45 points behind on the fourth-grade math test and 34 points behind on the fourth-grade writing test.
The district also trailed the state average by 22 points on the third-grade reading test, by 14 points on the fifth-grade math test and by seven points on the third-grade math test.
The comparison to other Texas Education Agency (TEA) Region II schools yielded similar numbers to the statewide comparison, with the district ahead on the same 11 tests.
The county’s other district, St. Mary’s Academy, was ahead of state average in five of the 10 tests it administers as part of the testing program.
The district had a strong showing on the four reading tests it administers, landing ahead of state average on all four. The district was ahead of state average by 15 points on the third-grade test, by four points on the fourth-grade test, by 16 points on the fifth-grade test and by 23 points on the sixth-grade test.
The district was also ahead of state average by three points on the fourth-grade math test.
The district trailed the statewide average on the other three math tests, as well as the fourth-grade writing and fifth-grade science tests.
St. Mary’s was behind the state on the third-grade math test by 11 points, the fifth-grade math test by 13 points and the sixth-grade math test by 12 points.
On the fifth-grade science test, St. Mary’s was 11 points back of the statewide average.
The district was a point back of the state average on the fourth-grade writing test.
In comparison to other Region II schools, St. Mary’s was ahead of the region average on six tests and behind on four others. The only difference from the comparison to state averages came in the fourth-grade writing test, where the district fell a point ahead of the region average as opposed to a point behind the state average.
