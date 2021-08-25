As youth throughout the county return to school for the 2021-22 academic year, it’s no secret that the focus in many of the classrooms will be on improvement.
All three county districts – like nearly every district across the state – saw drops in key areas in the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests during the 2021 testing cycle.
All three of the county’s superintendents – Travis Fanning at Beeville ISD, Richard Waterhouse at Skidmore-Tynan ISD and Mike Homann at Pettus ISD – have, at one point, admitted that last year was a difficult and challenging year, particularly in respect to testing, because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remote learning, the lack of in-person instruction, student engagement and regular absences all played contributing factors in the drops the district’s saw compared to the 2019 numbers (STAAR testing was suspended in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic).
While the numbers compared to 2019 dropped, both Skidmore-Tynan and Pettus stayed ahead of state averages in the passing standard – labeled “approaches grade level” by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) – in a majority of the tests, while Beeville was behind the state averages in a majority of the tests.
Beeville ISD
In Beeville, the district was below the statewide passage rate averages on 14 of the 22 tests, including six where it was at least 11 points behind the state average. The high school’s numbers were below state averages on four of the five tests, while the middle school’s numbers were below in six of the nine tests. The elementary schools trailed the state averages in four of the eight tests.
Beeville ISD trailed the state averages by double digits in biology, sixth-grade reading and math, seventh-grade math, eighth-grade math and fourth-grade writing.
The largest gap between Beeville ISD and the state was in seventh-grade math, where the district was 22 points behind the state average of 54%.
It was 18 points behind in sixth-grade math and 13 points behind in fourth-grade writing.
On the flipside, the district was ahead of the state average by six points in U.S. history, and four points ahead in both eighth-grade reading and social studies. It was also above or at the state averages in all three fifth-grade tests (reading, math and science) and the seventh-grade reading test.
In comparison to other TEA Region II schools, Beeville as in front or on par with averages on 11 of the tests.
The district’s biggest advantage over region schools was in eighth-grade social studies, where it was nine points ahead. It was also seven points ahead in U.S. history and six points ahead in eighth-grade reading.
Its biggest deficit compared to region schools was in seventh-grade math (17 points behind) and sixth-grade math (14). It also trailed the region averages in fourth-grade writing by 11 points and sixth-grade reading by 10 points.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD
In Skidmore, the district found itself ahead of the state averages on 18 of the 22 tests, including all five at the high school.
Ten of the 18 tests where the district was ahead showed a double-digit advantage over the state averages.
Skidmore was 23 points ahead of the eight-grade math average, 17 points ahead in eighth-grade social studies and 16 points ahead in fifth-grade reading.
The other tests where the district was ahead of state averages by double digits were: eighth-grade reading (13 points ahead), seventh-grade writing (12), Algebra I (12), eighth-grade science (11), biology (11), seventh-grade reading (10), fifth-grade science (10).
Skidmore trailed the state average by 15 points in third-grade math, by 11 points in both third-grade reading and sixth-grade math, and by five points in fourth-grade writing.
The district was ahead of the Region II averages on 18 of the 22 tests with 13 of those being double-digit advantages.
It was double-digits in front of the region averages in three of the six reading and math tests, both science tests, the social studies test, the seventh-grade writing test and three of the five tests at the high school (Algebra I, English I and biology).
It trailed the region average in third-grade math by 14 points, and was behind in third-grade reading by eight points, sixth-grade math by seven points and fourth-grade writing by three points.
Pettus ISD
In Pettus, the district was above the statewide passing-rate averages on 13 of the 22 tests.
It held a double-digit edge over state averages on four tests, including two where the district’s average was more than 24 points better. On the high school Algebra I test, the district’s 100% passage rate was 28 points better than the statewide average of 72%, and, on the third-grade math test, the district’s passage rate of 85% was 24 points better than the statewide average of 61%.
At the high school, the district’s passage rate was ahead of the state averages on all five tests with a nine-point cushion in English I, a seven-point advantage in U.S. history, a six-point lead in English II, a one-point edge in biology and the aforementioned 28-point lead in Algebra I.
The district was also ahead of state average on the sixth-grade math test by 11 points and on the fifth-grade science test by 10 points.
The district trailed the state averages by double digits on three of the tests: fourth-grade reading (17 points behind), seventh-grade math (17) and fourth-grade writing (15). It was also behind the state averages in fourth-grade math, fifth-grade math, fifth-grade reading, sixth-grade reading, seventh-grade writing and eighth-grade social studies.
The district was also above the Region II averages on 13 of the 22 tests.
Its largest edge on region schools came in third-grade math, which showed a 25-point edge over the statewide average of 60%.
The district also showed double-digit leads over region schools in eighth-grade math (15 points ahead), fifth-grade science (13), English I (13), eighth-grade social studies (12), seventh-grade reading (11).
In the nine tests where the district trailed the region averages, the largest deficit was in fourth-grade reading, where Pettus was 16 points behind. The district was also behind by 13 points in fourth-grade writing and seventh-grade math.
