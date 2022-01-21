The city’s newest coffee shop will host a hiring event Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The management of the Beeville Starbucks store will host the event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the conference room of the Hampton Inn, located at 310 S. Hall St.
The company will be looking to hire baristas for all shifts.
Benefits are offered to all full-time and part-time employees. Those benefits include a 401K, medical and dental insurance, vacation, sick pay, discounts and a free Spotify subscription.
Applicants are asked to bring a resume and also to apply online at starbucks.com/careers.
Walk-ins are welcome at the event.