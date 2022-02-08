Following the poultry showcase at the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show, judging began for rabbits on Jan. 26 at approximately 5 p.m.
The main showcase was divided amongst three parts. The odd numbered pens were judged first, followed by the even numbered pens. The first and second place winners of both showcases moved to the final round, where the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion were selected from the four students.
Makayla Starr was the evening’s Grand Champion, with Morgen Schanen winning the title of Reserve Champion.
Starr was excited to win Grand Champion at the rabbit showcase. This was Starr’s last show, as she is a high school senior.
“I feel really excited. I’ve gotten Reserve Champion in the past and it’s great to finally get grand.”
Starr has raised rabbits year round. For this competition, she bred them in October 2021. For the showcase, she bred 30 rabbits and picked the best six for her two pens.
She judged her own rabbits prior to the showcase, weighing them and making sure they hit the standards expected of rabbits in the showcase.
Starr noted that some of the rabbits did not get pregnant the way they expected to. Moreover, the winter was warmer than in the past, so the rabbits did not eat as much.
“They were a little on the lighter side than I would have liked them to be,” said Starr, who plans to attend Texas Tech University to major in American Sign Language.
However, considering her win, Starr comments that it all worked out in the end.
Schanen was excited for his placement as Reserve Champion. He commented that raising the rabbits took a lot of work. His placement took him by surprise.
“I didn’t think I had that much in it, but it felt good,” said Schanen.
This was not Schanen’s first time competing, however, this is the first time he placed as high as Reserve Champion.
The judge for the rabbit showcase that evening was Mike Withrow.
Withrow has been raising rabbits since 1962. He received his official judge’s license in 1974. Withrow has been judging rabbits for 48 years now.
“I’ve raised just about every breed,” said Withrow.
Withrow notes that the rabbits were judged as commercial rabbits. They are judged based on the amount and quality of their meat ... and their fur and how thick the meat is.”
Once the event concluded, Withrow stated that the show was enjoyable.
“It’s one of the better county shows that I’ve judged,” concluded Withrow.
Following the main show, the showmanship awards were doled out in the Pee Wee, Junior and Senior divisions.
Elliana Starr won the Pee Wee Showmanship award, Hoss Hardin won the Junior Showmanship award and Makayla won the Senior Showmanship award.
