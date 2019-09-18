State trooper investigate wreck on Highway 181 Bypass service road

BEEVILLE – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating what appeared to be a deadly two-vehicle crash on the southernmost stretch of the U.S. Highway 181 Bypass service road Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers were joined at the scene by Bee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Beeville Police Department just after 4 p.m. when the 911 call came in.
The caller said one vehicle was overturned and smoking. So the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department and Angel Care Ambulance Service EMS personnel were also dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters at the scene had watered down part of the overturned vehicle to prevent a fire, and they stood by with hoses ready in case the car did start to burn.
The identity of those involved is not yet available.
More information on the accident is expected later today.