BEEVILLE – Officers with the Beeville Police Department took a 27-year-old burglary suspect into custody Monday.
The suspect, José Antonio Gomez, also known as José Suniga, was wanted in connection with the burglary of a garage in the 300 block of East Carter Street on Dec. 5.
He had been spotted walking near North St. Mary’s and East Crockett streets carrying some items that witnesses believed may have been stolen.
Detective Sgt. Greg Baron reported that he had been contacted by the owner of a local restaurant and told that Gomez had tried to sell him some items that day.
Baron said when he was arrested, officers found a radio and tools in his possession.
Personnel at the Bee County Jail confirmed Tuesday morning that Gomez was in custody there on a charge of burglary of a building. His bond had been set $5,000.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of as much as $10,000 upon conviction.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said his detectives have been contacted about thefts and burglaries in the countdown to Christmas. The chief urged all residents to keep their property locked up and to report any suspicious activity to the BPD at 361-358-8100.
Bridge also encouraged anyone who might have information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects who may have been involved in recent thefts and burglaries to call Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers.
“No matter how insignificant the information seems,” Bridge said, the tips could provide detectives with that one or two elements that could help them identify a suspect.
Persons who contact Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information results in an arrest.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers through the organization’s hotline at 361-362-0206 are never required to identify themselves to collect a cash reward.
Information given to Crime Stoppers often provided enough evidence to result in an arrest and a conviction.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.