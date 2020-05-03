Stimulus leads to smaller food distribution response

BEEVILLE – The skies up above might have been gray, but a dutiful group of volunteers stationed at the Downtown Pavilion were ready to make it a sunny day for many area families.
On the third Friday of every month, the Beeville Mobile Pantry – in conjunction with the Coastal Bend Food Bank – distributes food to disadvantaged residents. The ongoing COVID-19 emergency, which has led to layoffs and uncertainty for many workers, also has led to a fluctuation in the number of vehicles driven through the line to receive food.
Volunteer Paige McKinney said during the April 17 distribution that each month they feed about 250 families.
“This time it was about 150,” she said. “Last time we had 300.”
Volunteer Yvonne Dunn believes she knows the reason for the decline in attendance.
“Because the stimulus checks came through, I don’t believe as many people are coming through the line,” she said. “... We almost had to turn people away last month.
“(In March), we got hit pretty hard. But it was the beginning of it so people were pretty nervous.”
Another situation facing the Beeville Mobile Pantry is a shortage of volunteers to help distribute food. Dunn said that while there were 15 helpers on hand April 17, she has seen as few as eight. Ideally, they would like to see 30, which would allow traffic to move through more quickly in two lines.
“If someone wants to volunteer, they can come out every third Friday of the month. But you gotta have a heart,” Dunn said. “It can get a little hard sometimes and people can get a little nasty. But I would be nasty, too, if I was wondering if this was my last meal.”