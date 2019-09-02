Stolen college property found in wooded area across street

BEEVILLE — Coastal Bend College Police Chief Kevin Behr smiled as he stood on a trail in some thick woods across the road from the campus Wednesday morning.
“We found everything,” he said of the items that had been missing from the campus late last month when college employees went to work.
Gators (four-wheelers), expensive riding mowers, a pickup truck and other items were all located in an overgrown area in the 4100 block of Charco Road.
“Texas Parks and Wildlife donated the use of a helicopter,” Behr said. “We flew right over this but never saw the equipment because it was covered by the canopy.”
“I talked to everyone,” Behr said. He said his contacts were both the honest and dishonest folks he knows in the community.
Finally, Behr got the tip he needed to break the case. As a one-man police force at the college, Behr then contacted his friends with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Beeville Police Department.
Behr also received help from the office of District Attorney José Aliseda and the DPS troopers joined in when it came time to raid the property.
The next stop was to visit a judge and obtain a search warrant for the property.
“We hit it a little before 8,” Behr said Wednesday morning.
Although he recovered all the stolen property, he said no arrests have been made yet. The case is still under investigation.
The chief said the property was taken over weekend of July 27-28.
“This stuff’s been here ever since,” Behr said as he looked around the thick woods. “Right across the street.
“These kinds of cases are very difficult to solve. I couldn’t have done it without the help of the sheriff’s office and the police department.”
Behr added he had followed up on some tips he had received but had not had any success. Then he got a break in the investigation and realized the suspects probably had not taken the stolen items very far from the campus.
Right after the burglary was discovered, Behr said the thieves had entered one of the maintenance buildings on campus and had found the keys to every piece of equipment they stole. All they had to do then was drive the equipment across the street and hide it in the woods.
“We did this by the numbers,” the chief said as he looked around the wooded area.
Personnel from the college’s grounds maintenance department were out in force in the wooded area using chain saws and tractors to get the stolen items off the property. Other discarded vehicles also had been left in the woods.
Behr expects arrests to be made as the investigation progresses.
