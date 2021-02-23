Four teens have been charged as part of a continuing investigation by the Beeville Independent School District Police Department after an anonymous tip led them to a group of people in possession of narcotics and a firearm.
On Feb. 11, in a press release that BISD Police Chief Art Gamez gave to the Bee-Picayune, it stated that the Beeville Police Department called BISD police at 1:23 p.m. Feb. 8 to inform them of an anonymous call about people in possession of drugs and a gun, who were in a vehicle parked in the high school’s parking lot.
When the district’s police arrived minutes later, they located a car occupied by two males – one of whom was charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone.
Police then learned of the existence of a video circulating on social media, from which they were able to identify additional persons of interests and a vehicle of interest.
“At 5:10 p.m., the suspect vehicle was located in the west parking lot of A.C. Jones High School, and officers with the BISD PD immediately apprehended all subjects without incident,” according to the Feb. 11 release. “Subsequently, three individuals were arrested.”
A total of four males were arrested – three of whom Gamez confirmed were BISD students.
He withheld the names of all four of the individuals, but said three of them were transported to the Bee County Jail.
The chief would not confirm whether the fourth individual was transported to either jail or a juvenile detention facility.
“They were handled appropriately through the process we have and we’ll follow through on that,” Gamez said.
According to Bee County Jail records, those charged by BISD police who were transported to the jail are:
• Mikal Newson, 17, charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 – a state jail felony;
• William Harper, 17, charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 – a state jail felony;
• Jake Munoz, 17, charged with theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon free zone, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 – all state jail felonies – and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Harper’s arrest came just five days after he signed his national letter of intent to play Divisiion II college football at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
All three teens have since posted bond and were released pending consideration of their cases by a grand jury. The fourth teen, who was not identified, was charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone.
Crimes considered state jail felonies carry a sentence of 180 days to two years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $4,000, or both.
Gamez said the students involved also are subject to the disciplinary provisions of Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code. Disciplinary matters are handled by the administration.
The district’s attempt at notifying parents and guardians of the incident added to the concern in the community.
Originally, in a letter sent to parents and guardians Feb. 8, the district said that three individuals were apprehended on campus, but that they were not students.
The letter said a social media post had circulated earlier that day, in which individuals and illegal items were pictured in the parking lot of the A.C. Jones High School.
That notice read, “The individuals apprehended were not Beeville ISD students.”
However, in a second letter sent the next day, the district indicated that a fourth person was also involved.
That notice read, “In addition to the individuals apprehended, a BISD student was later taken into custody by the Beeville ISD police department.”
Finally, in the letter presented to the Bee-Picayune but not released publicly – which BISD Director of Communications Myra Barrera said was to serve as the district’s way of clearing up any confusion and misinformation – the district clarified that four arrests were made and that at least three of the individuals were in fact students in the district.
Chief Gamez believes there is no indication that the Feb. 8 incident was related to any other situation on the A.C. Jones campus or in the community.
“I believe this was an isolated incident,” he said. “We believe this situation has been handled and is under control and that there is no threat to the district.”