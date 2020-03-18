Classes resumed today at Coastal Bend College although in a different fashion.
Many of the classes are now being taught online. College officials are working to ensure students needing lab and clinical work hours are able to fulfill the time needed.
Dr. Justin Hoggard, college president, is continuing to answer questions from students and parents.
• Offices will resumed normal operational hours today. However, you should expect some delays as we bring everything back up to normal operational capacity.
• Our phone system has been fully restored, but you can contact them via email. Please be sure to use your CBC email. Our Office 365 email system is operational. To access, go to portal.office.com and sign in with your CBC email address and your password.
• Computer labs specifically for students are available at all locations.
Beeville Students: Elam 124
Alice Students: Room 139
Kingsville Students: Room 115
Pleasanton Students: Room 136
• The Spring semester will not be extended. When classes resume, instructors will work with students on assignments, due dates, and tests so that no student is negatively impacted as a result of this event. There will be no face-to-face classes until further notice. Spring Flex II classes are scheduled to begin on March 23. No changes in summer start dates. Summer classes will begin as previously scheduled.